(ISC)² Candidates Make Cybersecurity Career Success Accessible to More People

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today launched (ISC)² Candidates for individuals pursuing or considering a career in cybersecurity, or already seeking an (ISC)² certification. Upon enrolling as an (ISC)² Candidate, participants receive access to exclusive programs and services, including discounts on official (ISC)² certification education courses, self-study materials and conferences. An annual due of U.S. $50 will be waived for the first year of the initiative (until September 2023) as (ISC)² Candidates work toward earning an (ISC)² certification like the (ISC)² CISSP® or (ISC)2 Certified in CybersecuritySM entry-level certification.

"Part of our commitment to addressing the global cybersecurity workforce shortage is creating new pathways to cybersecurity career success," said Clar Rosso, (ISC)² CEO. "Whether you are pursuing your first cybersecurity job or looking to advance within the profession, as an (ISC)² Candidate, you will have access to the resources, benefits and professional development you need to achieve your goals. (ISC)² – backed by more than 170,000 members – will be your guide, partner and advocate as you achieve career milestones like joining a local chapter, discovering a mentor at a conference or earning your first (ISC)² certification. We will be there to support you every step of the way."

Empowering Cybersecurity Career Pursuers

In a report from Champlain College Online, cybersecurity professionals were surveyed on the top barriers to entry in their career path. Results included high expectations for prior training or work experience, as well as a lack of diversity and inclusion. (ISC)² is addressing many of these barriers with the creation of (ISC)² Candidates, which will help reduce costs and make education more accessible to under-represented populations worldwide. Benefits include:

20% off (ISC)² certification education, including online self-paced and online instructor-led courses for all (ISC)² certifications

(ISC)² member pricing for regional SECURE Summits and (ISC)² Security Congress annual conference

Access to hundreds of hours of award-winning (ISC)² webinars

30% – 50% off publications

Digital badge to demonstrate your commitment online

One Million Certified in Cybersecurity

(ISC)² today also announced that (ISC)² Candidates is the first opportunity for individuals to participate in the One Million Certified in Cybersecurity℠ program. (ISC)² has pledged to put one million people through its entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity certification exam and education program for free. Upon enrolling as an (ISC)² Candidate, individuals will have the opportunity to take the (ISC)² online self-paced education course for the Certified in Cybersecurity certification and the exam for free.

How to Become an (ISC)2 Candidate

All (ISC)² Candidates are required to apply online and affirm that they will abide by the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. To learn more and to become an (ISC)² Candidate at no cost for the first year (until September 2023), visit www.isc2.org/candidate.

