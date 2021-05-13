(ISC)² CISSP Wins Best Professional Certification Program at SC Awards 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification has won the Excellence Award for Best Professional Certification Program at the 2021 SC Awards. The announcement was made online on May 3, 2021 as part of SC Media's 2021 SC Awards coverage.

The CISSP is the most globally recognized certification in the information security market, and was also recently named the most valuable security certification for 2021. The broad spectrum of topics covered by the recently-updated CISSP exam aligns with the Common Body of Knowledge (CBK), which is a comprehensive framework of all the relevant subjects a security professional should be familiar with, including skills, techniques and best practices. It ensures that a certified professional understands all aspects of information security and how different pieces of the information technology ecosystem interact.

"Any recognition of the CISSP is really a credit to our members who uphold its values and credibility through the great work they do every day to inspire a safe and secure cyber world," said Zachary Tudor, chairperson, (ISC)2 Board of Directors. "Our thanks go to SC Media for the recognition, and also to the many (ISC)2 staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the integrity of the CISSP certification."

Winners in the Excellence Award category were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sectors. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews.

"Events of the last year shined a bright spotlight on security gaps, which in turn provided opportunity for the vendor community. But it also serves as a litmus test, demonstrating which were nimble enough to handle increased demand, which were willing to rethink product roadmaps to serve customers. Winners of our Excellence Awards excelled despite these unprecedented challenges," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media.

To download a free copy of the CISSP Ultimate Guide, please visit: http://ow.ly/yU7k30nWKFH

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

