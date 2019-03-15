(ISC)² Declared an All Star Partner at the 2019 BrightTALK Awards

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – and its EMEA webinar channel have been recognized by BrightTALK, the premier global destination for business and technology webinars, as one of three All Star Partners in the 2019 BrightTALK Awards.

The BrightTALK Awards are an annual celebration of top content creators on the webinar platform. The company analyzed thousands of data points, such as number of viewers, average rating and total minutes viewed, to determine the winners across ten major categories. The All Star Partner award is determined by all engagement and viewer metrics combined in the past 12 months.

"BrightTALK brings professionals and businesses together to learn and grow. We have over eight million professionals (1.5 million in IT security) streaming over 100,000 free talks, so the fact that (ISC)2 generated the most engagement and views in 2018 is incredible. Every marketer can learn a thing or two about how [webcast managers] Tim Garon, Patricia Reiner van Heerden and their teams inspire and acquire audiences with BrightTALK's content and demand marketing platform," said Val-Pierre Genton, VP Product Marketing at BrightTALK.

The (ISC)2 EMEA BrightTALK channel contains a library of highly-rated live and recorded online events used by the (ISC)2 community of professionals who visit the channel to learn, discuss, engage and maintain their cybersecurity certifications. The channel has 43,000 subscribers and currently features 178 pieces of unique webcast content. Its webcasts average 4.17 / 5 ratings for viewer satisfaction, with nearly 6,000 unique views in the last month alone and 53,000 hours of viewing delivered in the last year to 101,000 viewers.

"This recognition is a direct reflection on the strength of content we are able to deliver to our members in EMEA and to the wider industry via our webinar channel. The work that cybersecurity professionals do every day is reliant on continuous education. Webinars are an essential tool in delivering ongoing insight to our members as well as flexible opportunities for professional development," said Deshini Newman, managing director for EMEA at (ISC)². "We are honored to be recognized in this award category. It is a testament not only to the efforts of our marketing team and our subject matter experts who work with us to deliver these webinars, but also to the collaboration with BrightTALK to make this channel such a success."

(ISC)2 participated in a panel during the BrightTALK Awards Summit on March 13, 2019, to discuss marketing strategy and how the channel found success over the past year.

About the BrightTALK Awards

BrightTALK has over seven million professionals who join 75,000 free talks and 1,000+ online summits to discover new ideas, technologies, and insights. For the first time this year, we studied this data across over 1,000 businesses to recognize the content and Channels that help professionals learn and grow the most. Spanning ten total categories, from Most Prolific Channel to Highest Rated Talk, we are honoring winners across our Information Technology, Financial Services and Line of Business communities.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contacts:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

Chris Green

PR and Communications Manager, EMEA

(ISC)²

cgreen@isc2.org

+44 203 960 7812

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

https://www.isc2.org

