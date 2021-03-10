(ISC)² Launches Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative With Formation of Industry Task Force

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced the formation and inaugural members of its Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force. The formation of this steering committee is one step in a broader initiative that will focus on attracting and developing a more diverse talent pipeline, accelerating more inclusive and equitable workplace policies and cultures, and supporting full and equal participation in cybersecurity education, training and employment at all career levels.

"Our research has shown for years that there is a clear lack of diversity, in many forms, within the cybersecurity profession which contributes, in part, to the workforce shortage we are experiencing," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "Diverse perspectives help to generate the bold and innovative ideas we need to solve the complex security challenges facing global organizations. (ISC)2 is committed to giving voice to these perspectives. We are grateful to the DEI Task Force members who will share their knowledge and experience with us as we build a DEI program that drives progress."

The charter of (ISC)2's Global DEI Task Force is to advance meaningful progress toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the cybersecurity profession by providing diverse input, ideas and expertise that informs and helps shape a long-term DEI strategy. DEI Task Force members will provide insights, relevant data and personal perspectives on the current state of DEI trends within the cybersecurity profession, including those faced by specific groups in different regions around the world. This group will contribute creative ideas and actions that (ISC)2 will consider in its plans.

Task Force members also will help shape and prioritize important topics for further research and exploration into DEI barriers and potential solutions, while facilitating new strategic relationships to support strategy implementation and maximizing the reach and impact of DEI efforts.

The first meeting of the (ISC)2 Global DEI Task Force was held March 8, 2021, and its esteemed members include (in alphabetical order):

Tope Aladenusi, CISSP – Partner & Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte West Africa ( Nigeria )

( ) May (Maytal) Brooks-Kempler, CISSP, HCISPP – Founder & CEO, Helena; (ISC) 2 Israel Chapter President ( Israel )

Brooks-Kempler, CISSP, HCISPP – Founder & CEO, Helena; (ISC) Israel Chapter President ( ) Biljana Cerin, CISSP – Co-Founder and Director, Ostendo Consulting; (ISC) 2 Board of Directors ( Croatia )

Board of Directors ( ) Mary N. Chaney, Esq. , CISSP – Chairman, CEO & President, Minorities in Cybersecurity (U.S.)

, CISSP – Chairman, CEO & President, Minorities in Cybersecurity (U.S.) Dr. Kevin Charest , CISSP – DSVP CISO and IT Operations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of IL, TX, NM, OK, MT (U.S.)

, CISSP – DSVP CISO and IT Operations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of IL, TX, NM, OK, MT (U.S.) Anna Collard , CISSP – SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist, KnowBe4 AFRICA ( South Africa )

, CISSP – SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist, KnowBe4 AFRICA ( ) Daniel Diniz , CISSP – Co-Founder & Partner, OrionStar Privacy and Data Protection ( Brazil )

, CISSP – Co-Founder & Partner, OrionStar Privacy and Data Protection ( ) Lynn Dohm – Executive Director, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) (U.S.)

– Executive Director, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) (U.S.) Megan Hargrove , CISSP – Cyber Security Incident Response Manager, Tech Data ( Spain )

, CISSP – Cyber Security Incident Response Manager, Tech Data ( ) Chuan Wei Hoo , CISSP – Group CISO, ST Engineering ( Singapore )

, CISSP – Group CISO, ST Engineering ( ) Dr. Husin Jazri, CISSP – SVP of Cybersecurity/Editor-in-Chief ESPC Media, Serba Dinamik Holding Berhad ( Malaysia )

) Dr. Meng-Chow Kang , CISSP – Principal, Security Assurance at Amazon Web Services ( Singapore )

, CISSP – Principal, Security Assurance at Amazon Web Services ( ) Bridget Kenyon , CISSP – CISO for Thales DIS EMEA and Information Security Programmes Lead (U.K.)

, CISSP – CISO for Thales DIS EMEA and Information Security Programmes Lead (U.K.) Jacqui Loustau , CISSP – Founder and Executive Manager of the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN) ( Australia )

, CISSP – Founder and Executive Manager of the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN) ( ) Samara Moore , CISSP – Sr. Manager, Security Assurance, Amazon Web Services; (ISC) 2 Board of Directors (U.S.)

, CISSP – Sr. Manager, Security Assurance, Amazon Web Services; (ISC) Board of Directors (U.S.) Dr. Claudia Natanson , CISSP – Chair, UK Cyber Security Council (U.K.)

, CISSP – Chair, UK Cyber Security Council (U.K.) James Packer , CISSP, CCSP – Head of Information Security, EF Education First (U.K.)

, CISSP, CCSP – Head of Information Security, EF Education First (U.K.) Clar Rosso – CEO, (ISC) 2 (U.S.)

– CEO, (ISC) (U.S.) Larry Whiteside – CTO and CSO, CyberClan; Co-Founder and President, International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) (U.S.)

For more on the (ISC)2 DEI initiative, as well as to view a webinar playback from this week's International Women's Day, please read the following blog post: https://blog.isc2.org/isc2_blog/2021/03/celebrating-women-in-cybersecurity-and-committing-to-diversity-equity-and-inclusion.html

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

