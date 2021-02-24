(ISC)² Names Learning Tree International First Global Premier Partner

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that Learning Tree International has been named its first global Premier Partner, as part of a new tiered partnership program for Official Training Providers (OTP). The two organizations will work closely to engage more aspiring cybersecurity professionals around the world and educate them as they pursue the next chapter in their careers.

Learning Tree offers hands-on, instructor-led education based on Official (ISC)2 courseware supporting students and serving all levels of government, enterprises and organizations across the globe. Its new Premier Partner designation recognizes the outstanding support provided to cybersecurity students worldwide and its status as a trusted (ISC)2 learning partner.

Learning Tree engages real-world cybersecurity experts to deliver its training solutions and brings the full suite of Official (ISC)2 CBK Training Seminars to life with an emphasis on hands-on learning and real-world skills, delivered to students via its proprietary virtual learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare®. Learning Tree is committed to growing the cybersecurity workforce through a comprehensive security education curriculum, including the following (ISC)2 official certification education offerings worldwide: CCSP, CISSP, CSSLP, SSCP, CAP and HCISPP.

"In the mission to provide education for the world's future cybersecurity leaders, Learning Tree has been an invaluable partner," said Greg Clawson, vice president of sales and marketing, (ISC)2. "The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been greater or more global in nature, and the reach that Learning Tree provides enables us to meet learners where they are in more regions around the world, on their journey along the path to certification."

"Having the right cybersecurity strategy, processes and talent in place has never been more critical," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We are poised to better support our clients in their mission to safeguard their brands and data through our comprehensive cybersecurity training approach from skills assessments to training to coaching — work we take great pride in at Learning Tree – and we appreciate this recognition as (ISC)2's first global Premier Partner."

About (ISC)2 Official Training Provider Program

(ISC)² Official Training Providers use official courseware developed by (ISC)². This ensures that training content is relevant and up to date. The instructors are verified security experts who have gone through an intense training and authorization process with (ISC)² to teach the content.

The three tiers of the (ISC)2 OTP program indicate the level of growth and engagement that each partner achieves with their (ISC)2 education offerings. Each tier comes with graduated levels of rewards, incentives and benefits, and now include Partner, Preferred Partner and Premier Partner status. Reaching the Premier Partner tier requires a demonstrated commitment to inspiring a safe and secure cyber world through reach, expertise and a proven ability to engage learners and organizations, facilitating a highly-developed, certified workforce with practical skills and experience.

Those interested in partnering with (ISC)2 on training should contact [email protected] or download our Training Provider Catalog for more details.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2021 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

[email protected]

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

