(ISC)² Now Offers More Than 30 Professional Development Training Courses For Cybersecurity Professionals

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that several new courses have been added to its Professional Development Institute (PDI) portfolio, which now includes more than 30 courses in its first year. Courses are accessible to (ISC)2 members and associates via My Courses at no additional cost, as a benefit of their membership, and are available for purchase by non-members at www.isc2.org/development.

PDI is a first-of-its-kind offering that extends training offerings beyond certification to keep cybersecurity professionals in step with the latest changes in the industry. Member subject matter experts guide the development of the course material, supported by a team of highly-qualified adult education experts and creative professionals. A robust catalogue of CPE courses and offerings now exists. In total, PDI courses launched to date represent more than $10,000 in training value and learners can earn over 100 continuing professional education (CPE) credits by completing them. As of November, more than 13,000 courses were completed by learners and over 70,000 CPEs have been awarded to (ISC)2 members and associates.

"The inaugural year for PDI was tremendously successful in terms of the sheer number of learners who participated in the program and the value they derived from the expert-driven content," said (ISC)2 Education Director Mirtha Collin. "Cybersecurity professionals are faced with both emerging threats and new tools on a consistent basis, which requires a willingness to devote time to enhancing their skills to keep up with the changing landscape. This type of commitment to professional development is what helps us in our mission to inspire a safe and secure cyber world, and it takes all of us working together."

New courses introduced between November and year end include:

Immersive Courses

Understanding Security in the IoT Ecosystem – helps learners develop an understanding of the challenges involved in defining the IoT landscape and how that influences cybersecurity vulnerabilities

– helps learners develop an understanding of the challenges involved in defining the IoT landscape and how that influences cybersecurity vulnerabilities Exploring Cybersecurity in Industrial Control Systems – explores the fundamental concepts around security concerns within industrial control systems (ICS). Available by December 31 .

Express Learning Courses

Securing Containers at the Speed of DevOps – offers learners an overview of important security features and best practices to protect containerized services

– offers learners an overview of important security features and best practices to protect containerized services Introduction to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework – explores the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and explains how to apply it to learners' organizations, large and small, using a matrix that incorporates all popular technical standards

– explores the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and explains how to apply it to learners' organizations, large and small, using a matrix that incorporates all popular technical standards Leveraging the Intelligence Cycle – highlights the components of the Intelligence Cycle and how to leverage it to learn more about a cyber event and concludes by allowing participants to take on the role of cyber intelligence analyst to create a cyber intelligence product

– highlights the components of the Intelligence Cycle and how to leverage it to learn more about a cyber event and concludes by allowing participants to take on the role of cyber intelligence analyst to create a cyber intelligence product Navigating Cyber Insurance – helps cybersecurity professionals and those tasked with selecting a cyber insurance policy better understand which type is needed to cover cyber-related incidents

– helps cybersecurity professionals and those tasked with selecting a cyber insurance policy better understand which type is needed to cover cyber-related incidents Mobile Security from Every Angle – presents an introduction to mobile security, explores the unique challenges facing mobile security and provides a framework for supporting and securing the mobile infrastructure of an organization

– presents an introduction to mobile security, explores the unique challenges facing mobile security and provides a framework for supporting and securing the mobile infrastructure of an organization Navigating Privacy Regulation – breaks down the practical application of privacy legislation as it relates to cybersecurity and provides a systematic plan for incorporating privacy into cybersecurity practices. Available by December 31 .

To learn more about PDI and all courses now on offer, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/development.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

