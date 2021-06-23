(ISC)² Offers Free Ransomware Education

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that its popular Professional Development Institute (PDI) course titled "Ransomware: Identify, Protect, Detect, Recover," is now free to the public through July 31, 2021.

The award-winning PDI consists of more than 40 expert-instructed cybersecurity courses that are free to members and associates of (ISC)2 and available for purchase by non-members. (ISC)2 recognizes the intense demand for ransomware prevention and mitigation content and has opened registration to anyone who is interested in the topic.

"Ransomware has become one of the hottest topics we've seen in years both in cybersecurity practitioner circles, boardrooms, the media and the halls of government. The intense interest has prompted us to extend free access to this course to as many people as possible in an effort to help organizations avoid becoming a victim," said Mirtha Collin, director of education, (ISC)2. "The course covers the major distinctions between ransomware and malware, the key characteristics of ransomware attacks, and the protection strategies and remediation plans that should be in place ahead of time."

The two-hour ransomware course is Quality Matters (QM) approved and upon successful completion, learners earn a certification of completion and digital badge. Successful course completion will also unlock a 25% discount off all PDI courses through July 31, including the All-Access Pass and the Express Bundle. There are also two related courses that are recommended for those interested in learning more about ransomware: Techniques for Malware Analysis and Navigating Cyber Insurance.

The feedback below highlights some of the aspects of the course that learners have appreciated related to its value:

"Implementable, practical advice about how to identify and respond to ransomware attacks."

"I like that the course was extremely on topic given the current uptick in the threat landscape."

"I enjoyed that this course laid the foundation through precise learning objectives. It was easy to match the content being presented with the applicable learning objective. Course material was well written and provided up-to-date background information on the topic."

"One of the things that I really appreciate when it comes to these PDI courses is the currency of the subject matter. As the nation is currently grappling with the huge ransomware case affecting the oil transportation pipeline on our U.S. East Coast, I am very glad to see this ransomware course in your portfolio. It really exemplifies the relevancy and currency of so many of your courses."

"This course provided a high-level overview of Ransomware and what to expect. It provided some insight into areas I have not thought about up to this point, such as the role of the insurance company."

"Ransomware: Identify, Protect, Detect, Recover" is available for free registration today.

