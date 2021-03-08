(ISC)² Opens Call for Expert Cybersecurity Speakers for 2021 Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced a global call for speakers for its 11th annual (ISC)2 Security Congress conference, which will take place this year from October 18-20. Submissions will be accepted until April 19 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Geared toward a global audience, the conference focuses on cybersecurity challenges across many regions and provides best-practice sharing, continuing education and networking opportunities for information security professionals.

Following record attendance of more than 5,700 security practitioners at the first all-virtual event in 2020, this year's conference is scheduled as a hybrid event. The conference will combine enriching online sessions for those who prefer to attend virtually, while providing in-depth, peer-to-peer engagement opportunities, such as workshops, labs, exercises and professional networking activities for those interested in attending in-person. All onsite events will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

Security Congress 2021 will offer more than 60 educational and thought leadership sessions across nearly 30 tracks from a roster of an estimated 70 speakers. The track topics have been expanded for 2021 to include such emerging trends as Zero Trust principles, remote workforce security, supply chain security and artificial intelligence, in addition to popular annual topics like cloud security, professional & career development, DevSecOps and healthcare security. These sessions will aid security leaders by arming them with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations.

"We learned last year that even in an all-virtual environment, Security Congress is one of the best ways for security practitioners to exchange best practice insights," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "Following record attendance in 2020, and with our hybrid environment this year, we look forward to another robust agenda of thought-provoking and highly relevant trend discussions and speakers at Security Congress 2021."

For more information about (ISC)2's Security Congress and the 2021 speaking requirements, please visit the submission page here.

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

