(ISC)² Opens Nominations for Ninth Annual Information Security Leadership Awards

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that nominations are now being accepted for its ninth annual Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA) Americas program. Both (ISC)2 members and non-members are eligible for the awards. The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 12.

The ISLA Americas program is part of the global (ISC)² awards program and recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in workforce improvement of information security and management professionals in the private and public sectors throughout North, South and Central America in the following categories:

Senior Information Security Professional

Information Security Practitioner

Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional

Community Awareness

"The ISLA Americas program is an opportunity to recognize those individuals throughout North, South and Central America who go above and beyond to strengthen their organizations' defenses and energize the larger cybersecurity profession through their achievements," said Wesley Simpson, chief operating officer, (ISC)2. "Successful nominations highlight the outstanding accomplishments and dedication displayed by those helping us all to inspire a safe and secure cyber world. We look forward to celebrating these cybersecurity leaders with their peers at Security Congress."

Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at the annual (ISC)2 Security Congress on October 30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Security Congress attendees with an All Access Pass or Wednesday Single-Day Pass are welcome to join the celebration.

For more information about the ISLA Americas program, or to nominate a cybersecurity leader, please visit congress.isc2.org

About Security Congress

Security Congress brings together more than 4,000 cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals for an annual conference designed to enrich careers, enable advancement so that attendees may excel in their profession. Since 2011, (ISC)² has hosted this annual conference around the United States, with this year's event taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 28-30 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. For more information on Security Congress, visit congress.isc2.org or follow us on Twitter.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2019 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Brian Alberti

Corporate Public Relations Manager

(ISC)²

balberti@isc2.org

(617) 510-1540

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

