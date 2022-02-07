(ISC)² Security Congress 2022 Call for Speakers is Now Open

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced a call for speakers for its 12th annual (ISC)2 Security Congress conference, a hybrid event taking place on October 10-12, 2022, in Las Vegas and online. The deadline to submit a speaking proposal is Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11:59 pm PST.

"After two successful all-virtual conferences, we're excited to be in person once again and welcome the cybersecurity community to Las Vegas for our three-day event," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)2. "Cybersecurity challenges and trends have changed significantly since our last in-person conference with national leadership changes, adoption of remote work, bigger cyberattacks, and rising popularity of new approaches to security. We look forward to seeing everyone in Las Vegas for another year of thought-provoking and engaging trend discussions and speakers—you won't want to miss it."

Created for a global audience, (ISC)2 Security Congress brings together thousands of cybersecurity leaders and practitioners to connect and share ideas. For the first time, the in-person conference will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This year's hybrid event will feature 120+ educational and thought leadership sessions on the hottest cyber topics from a roster of an estimated 150 speakers. In-person and virtual attendees can expect engaging sessions on a variety of emerging and trending topics, including cyber liability, quantum computing, ICS/critical infrastructure, Zero Trust principles, ransomware, workforce trends (diversity and recruiting), remote workforce security, supply chain security, artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and many more.

In-person attendees can expect in-depth, peer-to-peer engagement opportunities, such as case study exercises and professional networking activities. Building on feedback and learnings from previous online-only events, virtual attendees will be able to participate in interactive networking opportunities in addition to live access to the enriching speaking sessions.

For more information about (ISC)2 Security Congress 2022 and speaking requirements, please visit the submission page at: https://www.abstractscorecard.com/cfp/submit/login.asp?EventKey=FWBMYFSU

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

