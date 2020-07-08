(ISC)² Webinar Will Help Professionals Navigate the Cybersecurity Career Maze

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT, the latest installment of the award-winning (ISC)2 webinar series will feature several security experts discussing how to forge a career in cybersecurity.

What: 60-minute panel discussion webinar titled "Navigating the Career Maze – Where Do I Go Next?" which will feature several industry professionals within information security who have held a variety of roles ranging from security architect, consultant and sales engineer to marketer, recruiter and CISO. The panel will discuss career direction and offer attendees new ideas and provocative thoughts on the varied roles available throughout a security career, as well as the daily tasks involved in each respective area, the joys and the pitfalls, the qualifications typically necessary, and ways to go about getting different positions.

Who: The panel will be moderated by Rob Ayoub, Product Marketing Manager at FireEye, and will include the following security industry veterans:

Where: Register for this webinar at: https://www.isc2.org/en/News-and-Events/Webinars/ThinkTank?commid=421421

