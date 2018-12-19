(ISC)2 Announces Keynote Speakers for Secure Summit DC 2019

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced its two keynote speakers for the Secure Summit DC 2019 training event taking place April 23-24, 2019 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in the DC metro area. A broad range of accomplished professionals from the public and private sectors will share expertise and insight on an array of issues facing the cybersecurity community.

The two marquis keynote speakers for the event will be Jeffrey "Skunk" Baxter, national security expert and founding member of Steely Dan, and Tiffany Olson Kleemann, chief executive officer, Distil Networks and member of the (ISC)² Board of Directors. Registered attendees will be immersed in two days of insightful discussions, workshops and best-practice sharing across more than 35 different sessions. They will hear from more than 80 speakers in total, equipping these security leaders to tackle today's threats, as well as arm them with the knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations and advance their careers. Attendees will earn 18 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

This year's Summit focus is "Defining Cybersecurity" and will feature four distinct tracks:

Defining the Profession

Defining Threats

Defining New Technologies

Defining Industrial Control Systems and IoT

"(ISC)² Secure Summit DC is a tremendous opportunity for cybersecurity leaders in government, military, industry and academia to come together for networking and educational sessions that will help them broaden their cybersecurity strategy toolbox," said Brian Correia, managing director for North America, (ISC)². "Becoming a more effective practitioner is a lifelong journey and learning from the quality speakers we have lined up helps us all to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

To register for your Secure Summit DC pass today, visit the conference website here. Early bird pricing is in effect until February 1, 2019.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 138,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2018, (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks, of (ISC)², Inc.

