(ISC)2 Announces Newly Elected Board of Directors Members

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² today announced the results of its annual Board of Directors election. The 13-member board provides strategy, governance and oversight for the organization, grants certifications to qualifying candidates and enforces adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics.

The following individuals will begin their voluntary service on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019:

Gabriel Alexander Bergel , CISSP – Chile

, CISSP – Cindy Cullen , CISSP – U.S.

, CISSP – U.S. Dr. David Mussington , CISSP – U.S.

, CISSP – U.S. Lori Ross O'Neil , CISSP – U.S.

"I am enormously appreciative to the outgoing members of our Board of Directors for their service to our organization," said (ISC)² CEO, David Shearer, CISSP. "We are fortunate to have a board comprised of the top minds in our industry, including these new members, and we look forward to their experiences and expertise helping to set the course for another exciting year of growth and development for our members."

The four newly-elected board members will join the ranks of other top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.

For a complete list of current board members, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/en/About/Board-of-Directors. For information on the (ISC)² Board of Directors election process, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/en/About/Board-of-Directors/Board-Elections.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 138,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2018 (ISC)² Inc., (ISC)², CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CAP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CCFP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and CBK are registered marks of (ISC)², Inc.

Media Contact:

Jarred LeFebvre

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

(ISC)²

jlefebvre@isc2.org

(727) 316-8129

SOURCE (ISC)2

Related Links

http://www.isc2.org

