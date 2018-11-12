ISE 2019: Interoperability and Plug-and-Play Solutions with HDBaseT

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISE 2019 -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, will be showcasing the latest AV solutions powered by HDBaseT, guaranteeing interoperability with certified products for a plug-and-play AV experience. More than 100 members will be present at ISE, and the Alliance will be hosting 14 members in its stand (5-S110).

"Interoperability is an important element in AV installations – it simplifies architectures, brings down costs, and facilitates integration of existing infrastructure," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "At ISE 2019, the Alliance will show how products from different companies can bring a superior AV experience while meeting the evolving needs of the sector, with considerable benefits to equipment vendors and integrators alike."

The Alliance will be demoing four real-life scenarios at this year's ISE, all involving HDBaseT products from different companies to highlight the simplicity and advantages of interoperability:

Streamlined conference room, highlighting point-to-point, daisy-chain and ring topologies, supporting telepresence and easy content sharing

Comprehensive huddle room, with cost-effective USB Type-C extension, allowing easy content sharing from any personal device

Affordable collaborative classroom, addressing the needs of today's connected classroom, including 4K camera, KVM switching, and USB extension

Distributed video wall and digital signage, including both fiber and copper and hybrid HDBaseT and IP installations for versatile and flexible connectivity

In addition, 14 Alliance members will be showcasing their solution at the Alliance Zone booth (5-S110):

advoli has launched many of the world's firsts in the AV sector. This year at ISE, visit their stand to see their brand-new HDBaseT graphics cards and extenders.

Astrodesign will present its brand-new HDMI 2.1 Protocol Analyzer, HDMI 2.0 Tester, and Video Generator with HDBaseT output.

ATEN continues to advance its HDBaseT 2.0 solutions, and will be demoing its USB DisplayPort HDBaseT 2.0 KVM Extender, ideal for critical healthcare and retail applications. In addition, ATEN's full range of Wall Plate Extender series will be showcased this year at the show.

AVPro Edge's HDBaseT Matrix Switcher (8 input/8 output) can handle up to 18Gbps signaling (including HDR), with built-in scalers on outputs to provide you with the flexibility of using a variety of displays without having to lower the quality of the video signal.

Belden continues to demonstrate leadership in AV products and solutions. Belden will be showcasing its latest HDBaseT-certified Power over HDBaseT (PoH) 4K UHD Media Cable, which takes up to 25% less space than existing solutions, while delivering 4K content for up to 100m.

Cypress will demonstrate an interactive HDBaseT collaborative space solution, highlighting content-sharing, modern AV communication, and complete integration, while extending 4K video and USB 2.0 devices (interactive whiteboard, touchscreens and webcams).

Fabrimex will present its HDBaseT industrial PC solution, extended with a dual-headed, embedded PCIe card, enabling power transmission as well as two pairs of independent signals to monitors.

MSolutions will exhibit its HDBaseT switch, 4K HDR Extender, and its unique MS-TestPro HDBaseT Tester, including brand new features such as the ability to measure DC loop resistance, DC resistance unbalance within a pair and between pairs.

Macro Image Technology's MDIN series of video processors and integrated SoC supports up to UHD resolution for video scaling, format conversion, de-interlacing, video enhancement and graphic OSD with embedded MCU.

PTN Electronics will showcase a full line of AV products over HDBaseT: 18G Seamless w/ matrix outputs over HDBaseT, flexible scaling matrix over HDBaseT, KVM over HDBaseT, K-12 solution over HDBaseT, and collaboration over HDBaseT.

Silvertel will be showcasing the first fully released IEEE802.3bt module solutions, with their Ag5800 and Ag6800, ideal for high power PoH applications.

Streamplay provides product development services and OEM board & technology platforms for the AV manufacturers to speed-up time to market with cutting-edge HDBaseT technologies.

Teledyne LeCroy will be exhibiting its 780E Video Generator / Analyzer and 280 Test Set for professional A/V integrators and installers. The 280 instrument set is a low-cost solution, ideal for verifying and troubleshooting 4K video distribution networks with up to 18G data rates.

Valens will highlight its VA6000 chipset, a more cost-effective solution for the distribution and extension of USB 2.0, Ethernet, audio and control interfaces for up to 100m over a single twisted pair. The VA6000 brings a significantly smaller form factor, with less power dissipation, and increased flexibility in system design.

HDBaseT, powered by the Valens chipset, enables all-in-one connectivity between ultra-HD video sources and remote displays through a single 100m/328ft CAT6 cable or fiber, delivering high definition 4K video, audio, USB, Ethernet, control signals and up to 100 watts of power.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products.

SOURCE HDBaseT Alliance