ISG Accepting Entries for Book Spotlighting Top 25 Digital Transformations

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it is accepting submissions for the 2019 ISG Digital Case Study Book.

The second edition e-book will be published by ISG Research in May 2019, and will feature the top 25 case studies of impactful and innovative digital transformations of the past year, chosen by an expert ISG digital review committee from submissions received from technology and service providers worldwide.

"ISG has seen a significant increase over the past year in the number of digital components included in every outsourcing transaction," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Building on our successful launch of Shaping the Digital Future of Business: 25 Stories of Successful Enterprise-Provider Partnerships in 2018, we are pleased to again be collecting the most relevant and insightful digital case studies for our clients and ISG advisors to use in making informed and creative decisions about the next steps in their digital journeys."

Entries will be accepted through March 1, 2019. Winners will be announced in late April, followed by the publication of the e-book in May.

ISG will evaluate each case study within a standard assessment framework, including interviews with the enterprise clients involved and assessments of the impact of each transformation on the client's business. The ISG digital review committee also will index each digital case study on the basis of its uniqueness, complexity, results, and the provider's commitment to the success of its clients, as demonstrated through flexibility, collaboration, investments or commercial innovations.

"Providers and enterprise clients have told us our first publication provided valuable insight into the digital 'art of the possible,' demonstrating how clients can make the most of their digital investments and efforts," Herrera said. "I would encourage all providers to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase your digital transformation stories in ISG's 2019 Digital Case Study Book."

For more information, contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

