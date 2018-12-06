ISG Adds New Features to Corporate Website

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced major enhancements to the firm's corporate website, www.isg-one.com, including a faster and more powerful search engine, improved navigation and content organized by client solutions.

"The enhancements we've made to our website improve our ability to connect with our clients, prospects and the market," said Todd Dreger, partner and chief marketing and strategy officer of ISG. "Rather than seeking discrete service offerings, clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that combine multiple capabilities to address their most pressing business issues. The latest version of our website brings that all-important view into focus and helps our clients imagine their future through our digital transformation solutions that deliver operational excellence and faster growth."

The site's navigation now includes more detailed drop-down menus for Research, Consulting, Managed Services, Industries and Solutions. The new Solutions menu presents ISG's combined capabilities in such areas as As-a-Service, Digital Factory, Digital Solutions, ISG GovernX™, Mergers and Acquisitions and Workplace of the Future, so users can quickly find information on how ISG can help them improve their operating performance and identify new growth opportunities.

Each of the solutions is populated with ISG advisor insights, market intelligence and forward-looking research to help clients and prospects leverage digital technology and new operating models for better business outcomes.

The ISG website also features an advanced Microsoft Azure search engine that is faster, simpler and more powerful, allowing users to find the full spectrum of ISG's thought leadership, research and capabilities in seconds. Search results are categorized and can be filtered by article, research, page, person, press release and event. In addition, the layout and appearance of the website have been revised to use the ideal amount of white space and to eliminate excessive scrolling, so more content can be seen at a glance.

The new features build on the new ISG brand identity and website launched in January 2017, which provided a more client-focused, mobile-friendly and dynamic user experience, with navigation organized around clients' most pressing business and technology issues.

"Our corporate website is both a gateway to ISG for new clients, partners and prospective employees, as well as the portal to our products and services for current clients," Dreger said. "As such, it is critical our website conveys the depth and breadth of our expertise and research, so we can quickly and accurately convey the benefits of a relationship with our firm. It also means we must make it easy for our clients to engage with our content and data.

"Put simply, we are committed to being our clients' technology research and advisory firm of choice, and it is vital our website is an accurate reflection of our capabilities as well as our intent to assert and grow our market leadership."

