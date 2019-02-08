ISG Announces 2019 Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the finalists for the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ 2019, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.

Almost 60 nominations were submitted for this year's ANZ program. Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced on March 27, 2019, at a celebratory gala in Sydney.

The finalists in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Finalists:

ADP Australia with Commonwealth Bank Australia for "Global HR and Payroll Project"

with Commonwealth Bank Australia for "Global HR and Payroll Project" The Results Companies with Medion Australia for "Call Center Services"

WNS Global Services with Energy Australia for "Credit and Collections"

WNS Global Services with IAG for "Short Tail Claims"

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Finalists:

Capgemini Australia with BlueScope Steel Limited for "BlueScope Finance Transformation"

Capgemini Australia with RMIT University for "Digital Transformation Project"

Telstra with Infosys for "High Performance Software Engineering (HPSE)"

WNS Global Services with Virgin Australia for "Revenue Management"

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Finalists:

Larry Howard , BlueScope Steel Limited, nominated by BlueScope Steel

, BlueScope Steel Limited, nominated by BlueScope Steel Vilas Madan, EXL Australia, nominated by EXL Australia

John Preller , Unisys, nominated by Unisys

, Unisys, nominated by Unisys Suzanne Storrie , IAG, nominated by WNS Global Services

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project or program supporting women in technology

Finalists:

Francoise Russo , Toll Group, nominated by Capgemini Australia

, Toll Group, nominated by Capgemini Australia Dr Susan Entwisle , Cognizant Technology Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, nominated by Cognizant

, Cognizant Technology Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, nominated by Cognizant Blaise Porter , Fujitsu Australia, nominated by Fujitsu

, Fujitsu Australia, nominated by Fujitsu Sabina Janstrom , Fujitsu Australia, nominated by Fujitsu

, Fujitsu Australia, nominated by Fujitsu Lovisa Project Tech Team, Kronos, nominated by Kronos

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Finalists:

EXL Australia with IAG for "EXL and IAG Collaboration"

HCL Technologies Ltd with ANZ Bank for "ANZ Bank - Payments Services"

Tech Mahindra with Boral for "Company Wide Asset Management Transformation"

Telstra with Infosys for "High Performance Software Engineering (HPSE)"

Imagination: For creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Finalists:

Fujitsu Australia with Office of Environment and Heritage for "Digital Owl"

HCL Technologies Ltd with Elders for "Smart Farmer"

University of Newcastle (Faculty of Health) with "Virtual Anaesthesia - Oral Health Virtual Reality"

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community or other group

Finalists:

Tata Consultancy Services with Indigenous Marathon Foundation for "Community Innovation Program - Indigenous Marathon Foundation"

Tata Consultancy Services with UNSW Sydney for "GoIT Challenge"

Unisys with Invictus Games Foundation for "Invictus Games 2018"

Wipro Limited with Department of Justice and Community Safety for "Adult Parole Board"

ISG Special Award

The ISG Special Award will be conferred on the night of March 27 to a nominated individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to the evolution of the sourcing industry.

Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), said: "We are delighted to have such an outstanding response from the provider community as the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ reaches its eighth year. The quality of the submissions received this year has been exceptional and the creativity and range of solutions being celebrated is broader than ever. All our finalists have demonstrated the vision and very real benefits achieved on behalf of their clients. I would like to congratulate each one and wish them the best of luck in the next round of judging."

For more information on the ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ 2019 program, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III ) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

