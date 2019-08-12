ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.

Winners in each category (except for the ISG Special Award) will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced at a gala awards dinner on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Florida.

The finalists in each category are:

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Capgemini with HP Inc.

NIIT Technologies with a destination-focused airline

Zensar Technologies Ltd. with a leading global risk management company

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

GEP with a leading food and beverage company

Mindtree with a leading U.S. airline

Mphasis with AIG

Imagination: For creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

James Lee , Chief Technology Officer, DTCC

, Chief Technology Officer, DTCC GEP

Mphasis with a leading global bank

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Datamatics Global Services Ltd.

Mphasis with a loyalty and rewards management company

Trianz with a global financial services and technology company

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

John Dominelli , Founder and CEO, NRT Technology Inc.

, Founder and CEO, NRT Technology Inc. Nitin Rakesh , Chief Executive Officer, Mphasis

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Genpact with a global snack food company

Mindtree with Lincoln Financial Group

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project or program supporting women in technology

Tara Fafaat, AVP and Chief Ontologist, Mphasis

Sandra Jackson , Senior Unit Manager Diversity & Inclusion, Infosys, and Jennifer McClennan , Head of Strategic Negotiations, Strategic Large Deals Teams, Infosys

, Senior Unit Manager Diversity & Inclusion, Infosys, and , Head of Strategic Negotiations, Strategic Large Deals Teams, Infosys Prameela Kalive, Chief Operating Officer, Zensar Technologies Ltd.

In addition, the ISG Special Award will be conferred September 24 to a nominated individual or organization that has made an outstanding impact on the industry, a community, technology innovation or new business practice. The winner of this award is selected by an ISG panel.

"We are delighted to host the second annual ISG Paragon Awards™ in the Americas, recognizing exceptional work and relationships across the technology services and sourcing industry," said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Congratulations to both our provider and individual finalists, who achieved meaningful and impactful digital transformation results this year. We wish them the best in the next round of judging."

Produced by ISG Events, the ISG Paragon Awards™ Americas celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation. Full details can be found here.

