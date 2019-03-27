ISG Announces Winners of 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ

SYDNEY, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, last night announced the winners of its 2019 ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ at a gala event in Sydney.

The ISG Paragon Awards™ ANZ celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation.

The winners, selected by an independent panel of industry experts with extensive experience in sourcing and technology, were announced in the following categories:

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Winner: Capgemini Australia with RMIT University for "Digital Transformation Project"

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Winner: Suzanne Storrie, IAG, nominated by WNS Global Services

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Winner: Telstra with Infosys for "High Performance Software Engineering (HPSE)"

Imagination: Rewarding creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Winner: University of Newcastle (Faculty of Health) with "Virtual Anaesthesia - Oral Health Virtual Reality"

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community

Winner: Tata Consultancy Services with Indigenous Marathon Foundation for "Community Innovation Program - Indigenous Marathon Foundation"

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: WNS Global Services with IAG for "Short Tail Claims"

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual/team who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project, or a program supporting women in technology

Joint Winners: Dr Susan Entwisle, Cognizant Technology Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, nominated by Cognizant Lovisa Project Tech Team, and Kronos, nominated by Kronos

Speaking at last night's awards ceremony, Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), said: "Eight years after launching the ISG Paragon Awards™, we continue to be incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of the solutions submitted by service providers and end users alike. Our winners tonight have demonstrated exceptional service, ground-breaking vision and inspirational approaches to help address both business and technological issues and we extend our hearty congratulations to all."

