ISG Automation Summit Frankfurt to Examine Opportunities and Risks of Artificial Intelligence

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategies for leveraging cognitive technology and artificial intelligence to create growth and superior customer experiences will be the focus of the first-ever ISG Automation Summit Frankfurt, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Automation Summit will take place May 21 at vintage car museum Klassikstadt Frankfurt. The day-long event will offer expert commentary and strategic guidance on the promise of automation and digital labor to improve processes for customer service, back office and warehouse management, and to create competitive advantage.

"Many companies have begun their automation journey, with a goal of transforming their back office and their customers' experience," said Andreas Lüth, ISG partner and conference chair. "While the potential value of automation is becoming increasingly obvious, the need for a consistent business strategy, supported by defined targets and measures, is also growing in importance. Participants at the ISG Automation Summit Frankfurt will have the opportunity to discuss these questions with experienced management consultants, technology providers and implementation experts."

ISG Automation Summit speakers will include: Matthias Egelhaaf, head of global business services operations digital solutions for Siemens AG, who will deliver expert insights on "Re-Inventing Shared Services into a Tech Company"; Jonas Jünger, director of product and business design for Bank52 - The Any Asset Bank, on "Getting Started with Blockchain Automation"; Prof. Dr. Isabell M. Welpe, full professor of strategy at the Technical University of Munich, on "The Next Chapter: Blockchain Automation for Business Processes," and Fatmir Kqiku, head of Robotics & Automation for DXC Technology, on "From RPA Tourism to Digital Automation Platforms."

Nikolaus von Wuthenau, head of the group delivery center for Commerzbank AG, will deliver the keynote address, and an expert panel consisting of Deval Khatri, RPA IT lead, Beiersdorf Shared Services GmbH; Christina Koch, program manager, RPA, Lufthansa Group Business Services, and Stefan Dorn, head of RPA/IA, NTT DATA Deutschland, will discuss their experiences in the session, "RPA and Intelligent Automation - What We Did, What We Learned, What You Should Know."

The ISG Automation Summit Frankfurt is one of three 2019 automation conferences hosted by ISG Events, along with the ISG Automation Summit Paris on May 15 and the ISG Automation Summit New York, July 15-16. Additional information and registration for the Frankfurt event can be found on the event website.

