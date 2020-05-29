ISG Bolsters Connectivity with Strategic Telecommunications Expertise Addition

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG, a professional design and engineering firm that serves both diverse markets and vast geographies, recently expounded upon its progressive strength and business unit diversification by welcoming long-time telecommunications leader Dan Nelson, PE. Based out of the Green Bay office, Dan and his team will continue to advance connectivity and further support clients on a national level.

"Since ISG's geographical footprint expanded to Green Bay in 2016, there has been tremendous progression and development of staff and services the firm offers," states Mark Chambers, Principal, Senior Architect, and Green Bay Office Leader for ISG. "With the addition of Dan as the new telecommunications business unit leader, we are thrilled to see the growth and opportunity for our clients broaden upon the solid foundation of engineers and designers already established at ISG."

Dan and his team bring over 40 years of combined expertise to ISG in telecommunications, utility joint use, wireless, and professional engineering services. Their experience ranges from capital projects to maintenance work for clients across the upper Midwest, understanding the nuances and complexities of the process from assessment of the existing facilities to the permitting and installation of new infrastructure. Combining their telecommunications expertise with ISG's in-house resources strengthens the firm's ability to deliver connectivity to clients, communities, and each other.

"The current remote work environment and online education delivery highlights the need and anticipated continued investment in telecommunications, especially in rural areas," states Derek Johnson, Executive Vice President for ISG. "We are excited about the expanded service offerings for ISG's current client base and potential new clients that will bolster our firm's portfolio."

In addition to bringing value to ISG's current clients, the expertise in telecommunications allows the firm to provide additional services to its transportation and energy groups, further amplifying ISG's capacity to bring new service offerings to multiple business units and service areas. Dan has a passion for enhancing the unique attributes of each organization along with the constant evolution of the industry. This dedication provides him the opportunity to continually grow his own working knowledge and team, further adding value to the clients ISG serves.

About ISG

ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 47 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with nearly 300 professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group , recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com .

