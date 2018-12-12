ISG Featured in December Issue of Delta Sky

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, is being featured prominently in the December issue of Delta Sky magazine, the firm said today.

The issue, featuring a cover story on actor Steve Carell, is in seat pockets now. The magazine has a monthly audience of 6.3 million readers, including 2.7 million C-suite executives.

ISG is featured in a special editorial section on the City of Stamford, Connecticut, the location of the firm's global headquarters. ISG is cited in the lead story, "The Sweet Spot," which details Stamford's rise as a business and technology hub and a city that embraces digital innovation.

"As one of Stamford's top corporate citizens and a leader in digital business, we were approached by Mayor David Martin and Economic Development Director Thomas Madden to participate in this special section promoting Stamford as a great place to live, work and play," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. "We saw it as a great opportunity to support our corporate hometown and a great platform to showcase our industry-leading digital capabilities in front of a global audience of business travelers."

Along with the editorial coverage, which includes a sidebar feature on ISG, the firm spotlights its digital capabilities in a two-page advertising spread, the first and most prominent ad in the section. The headline of the advertisement, "Head in the clouds?", draws the reader's attention to ISG's cloud computing, automation, data analytics, blockchain and other digital solutions. The ad closes with the question, "Are you ready for your digital future?"

The ad includes a QR code that allows readers to engage with ISG through their smartphones.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

