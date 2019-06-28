ISG Launches Next-Gen Application Development Study

STAMFORD, Conn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining next-generation application development and maintenance services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, Next-Gen Application Development & Maintenance (ADM) Services 2019, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover a range of application development services, including consulting, design, application security, governance and testing.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and the portfolio of offerings available, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The application outsourcing market is evolving by incorporating disruptive, agile-based methodologies, and the new report will help enterprises choose the best application development and maintenance vendors for their business models, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Enterprises are adapting to this changing environment through faster releases and deployments, and they are looking for vendors to help them adopt next-generation methodologies," he added.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 130 technology and service providers focused on next-generation application development and maintenance. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants that represent the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the next-generation ADM space, based on ISG's experience working with their clients. The four quadrants that will be covered are:

Next-gen ADM , including consulting, design, custom development, packaged software integration, DevOps, agile, security and testing. The scope and outcome for such contracts focus on achieving enterprise agility and solving business problems;

, including consulting, design, custom development, packaged software integration, DevOps, agile, security and testing. The scope and outcome for such contracts focus on achieving enterprise agility and solving business problems; Agile Development , focusing on the frameworks and principles of the collaborative agile development methodology. Vendors will provide an incremental and iterative approach to application development, with the ability to adapt and respond to change;

, focusing on the frameworks and principles of the collaborative agile development methodology. Vendors will provide an incremental and iterative approach to application development, with the ability to adapt and respond to change; Continuous Testing , focusing on delivering quality assurance at speed. It includes automated testing methods such as shift-left and end-to-end automation across testing phases, leading to higher collaboration among QA and development teams;

, focusing on delivering quality assurance at speed. It includes automated testing methods such as shift-left and end-to-end automation across testing phases, leading to higher collaboration among QA and development teams; DevOps Consulting, with vendors assisting clients to implement the development methodology, including lean management and continuous delivery. Vendors should be able to implement automation technologies and tools.

The report will cover the global ADM market and examine services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries. An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of ADM services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

