ISG Launches Study on Digital Workplace of the Future

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining services and solutions related to the digital workplace of the future.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, Digital Workplace of the Future - Services and Solutions 2019, scheduled to be released in November. The report will cover key trends in the digital workplace, including emerging technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, device leasing and device-as-a-service, and desktop virtualization and desktop-as-a-service.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and the portfolio of offerings available, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The new report will help enterprises find vendors that will allow them to catch up with changing user expectations and keep pace with changing technologies while attracting a next-generation workforce, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

"The digital workplace of the future is a technology ecosystem that enables enterprise employees to securely access their data and applications anytime, anywhere, on any device or platform," Herrera said. "It aims to increase worker productivity and enable them to better connect and collaborate with fellow employees."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 260 technology and service providers focused the digital workplace of the future. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants that represent the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital workplace of the future space, based on ISG's experience working with their clients. The quadrants that will be covered are:

Digital Workplace Consulting Services , focused on workplace optimization strategies. Included are support for defining a workplace strategy, designing the architecture, creating a roadmap and validating the business case for transformation;

, focused on workplace optimization strategies. Included are support for defining a workplace strategy, designing the architecture, creating a roadmap and validating the business case for transformation; Managed Services — Workplace Support , comprised of all the managed services related to the digital workplace, including next-generation service desks, field support, IT kiosks, chatbots and managed virtual desktop services;

, comprised of all the managed services related to the digital workplace, including next-generation service desks, field support, IT kiosks, chatbots and managed virtual desktop services; Managed Services — Mobility Support , related to secured device management, mobile application and content management, application deployment and accessibility related to employee roles;

, related to secured device management, mobile application and content management, application deployment and accessibility related to employee roles; Unified Endpoint Management , covering smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs and including complete enterprise mobility management;

, covering smartphones, tablets, laptops and PCs and including complete enterprise mobility management; Cloud Workspaces — Desktop as a Service (DaaS) , focused on delivering a complete desktop as a single interface through a highly standardized and productized offering delivered through the public cloud;

, focused on delivering a complete desktop as a single interface through a highly standardized and productized offering delivered through the public cloud; Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service (UCaaS), a delivery model in which communication and collaboration applications and services are outsourced to a provider and delivered over an IP network.

The report will cover the global digital workplace market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil, Latin America and the Nordic countries.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of digital workplace services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital workplace providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

