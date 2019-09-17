ISG Names Mindtree, IBM Winners of 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced Mindtree and IBM have been named overall winners of the second annual ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, the industry's first and only recognition program that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

Mindtree earned top honors for achieving the highest cumulative client experience score for the quality of its core technology services, while IBM earned the same distinction for the quality of its emerging technology services.

Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research, announced the winners today at the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference, Americas, in Scottsdale, Ariz., part of ISG's premier annual event series for service and technology providers.

"ISG is delighted to name Mindtree the overall winner of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award for core technology services and IBM the overall winner for emerging technology services," said Herrera. "Both of these industry leaders achieved the highest overall customer experience scores in their respective categories, reinforcing their positions among the top echelon of providers in the $100-billion-plus global sourcing industry."

Introduced in 2018, the ISG Star of Excellence Award program was expanded this year to include two separate award categories. The first category recognizes service excellence among providers offering core technology services, including those delivered via the cloud, in such areas as application development and maintenance, managed data centers, end user computing, managed network services and business process services. The second category recognizes excellence in emerging technology services, including blockchain, big data analytics, machine learning / artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Additional ISG Star of Excellence Award winners were named in six geographical categories, five technology service categories, and five industry categories.

Regional winners were HCL (Australia-New Zealand); Mindtree (Asia Pacific); IBM (Germany-Austria-Switzerland); Mindtree (North America); IBM (Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Capgemini (UK and Republic of Ireland).

Technology service winners were Mindtree (application development and maintenance); IBM (business process management); HCL (data center); TCS (end-user computing) and IBM (managed network services).

Industry winners were IBM (banking, financial services and insurance); Cognizant (high-tech); IBM (life sciences and healthcare); IBM (manufacturing) and HCL (retail).

"ISG established the ISG Star of Excellence Awards to recognize providers that offer the highest quality service, as voted by the people who know them best – their customers," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research.

Beyond recognition, Herrera said the goal of the program is to provide actionable feedback to providers and "help the entire industry raise its game."

"We want the ISG Star of Excellence Awards to serve as an industry beacon for service excellence – a true north star for enterprise clients that want to know – and engage with – the best of the best."

Through its "Voice of the Customer" study, ISG surveyed more than 1,400 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on providers' service quality. The enterprise respondents all have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility.

Respondents were asked to provide their feedback across eight broad categories of service quality: collaboration, execution, governance, teams and innovation (for core technology providers), and incubation, enablement and acceleration (for emerging technology providers).

Survey responses were scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners.

For more information about the ISG Star of Excellence Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG at ISG.star@isg-one.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

