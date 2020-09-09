ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC Recognize Unisys and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) for Civil Registry System Modernization's Positive Impact on the Community

MANILA, Philippines, and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized Unisys' work on behalf of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the 2020 ISG Paragon Awards™ APAC.

The ISG Paragon Awards APAC, awarded in August 2020, recognize the year's most innovative and impactful sourcing partnerships. Unisys and the PSA's work to modernize the Civil Registry System (CRS) won the Impact Category, which recognizes the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community.

"We selected Unisys and the Philippine Statistics Authority because the digital transformation of the government's Civil Registry Service tangibly improved Philippine citizens' ability to access critical documents, such as identity credentials, in a timely fashion both in person and online. Digital has never been more important to success in the new future," said Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific.

The PSA partnered with Unisys to transform and modernize its CRS to increase accessibility and speed of service for citizens requesting official civil registry documents. Unisys manages the end-to-end process to originate, authenticate, secure, and issue Civil Registry documents such as birth, death, and marriage certificates to citizens. Unisys developed a new enterprise-wide CRS software to support central and end-user computing for system management, performance, and security.

Usec. Dennis S. Mapa, Ph.D., National Statistician and Civil Registrar General of the PSA, said: "Unisys is a true partner in continually improving service we provide to our citizens, and with Unisys Stealth® we have security built into our infrastructure to maintain the integrity of official documents like birth, marriage, and death certificates. Citizens have expressed high satisfaction in the continual improvement of PSA service through our partnership with Unisys, noting the importance of Civil Registry documents to everyday lives."

The project has already delivered several benefits for the Philippine community including:

Reduced time to fulfil document requirements from 7-10 days to as few as 30 minutes to 2 hours in the Metro Manila districts, and within two hours in rural areas, and currently plans to roll out 40 additional CRS outlets, doubling the current number of outlets where citizens can apply for documents.

Improved citizen satisfaction ratings to 86% from a low of ~20% prior to digitization 1 .

. Improved document integrity through enhanced security features such as e-signatures and barcoding.

To date, ~175 million records have been digitized with an annual projection of ~4 million documents, with a daily output of ~60,000-80,000 transactions nationwide.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific, said: "Working closely with the Philippine Statistics Authority, the combined team has remained focused on the needs of the 110 million residents, spread across 7,000+ islands, many of whom have little or no access to the internet. We are delighted with the results so far. While the COVID-19 environment has created additional challenges, digital transformation allowed the delivery of Civil Registry Services to be more flexible and resilient than it would otherwise have been."

For more information on Unisys and the PSA working together, read the case study here.

*Philippine Statistics Authority annual report

