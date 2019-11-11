ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award™ to Mindtree

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards is the industry's first and only recognition program that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers. Mindtree earned top honors for achieving the highest cumulative client experience score for the quality of its core technology services based on an ISG survey of more than 1,400 enterprise customers. The provider also was recognized for the quality of its services in application development and maintenance, and for the overall quality of its services in North America and Asia Pacific.

Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific, presented the award today during a ceremony attended by leading technology executives from Reology, Messer, Wolters Kluwer, and AIG.

"ISG is delighted to name Mindtree the overall winner of the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award for core technology services, achieving the highest overall customer experience scores in this category and three others," Lavieri said. "Industry clients are the most credible sources of feedback on service quality, which makes Mindtree's award particularly meaningful and reinforces their position as a top provider in the global technology services industry."

Through its "Voice of the Customer" study, ISG surveyed more than 1,400 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on providers' service quality. The enterprise respondents all have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility. Survey responses were scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners.

"Mindtree was recognized in our survey for its superior collaboration, execution, governance and innovation," Lavieri said. "Enterprise clients worldwide who seek Mindtree as a partner for their technology projects can be assured that their digital journeys are in extremely capable hands."

The ISG Star of Excellence Award program recognizes service excellence among providers offering core technology services, including those delivered via the cloud, in such areas as application development and maintenance, managed data centers, end user computing, managed network services and business process services. A second award category recognizes excellence in emerging technology services, including blockchain, big data analytics, machine learning / artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The goal of the program is to provide actionable feedback to providers and to serve as an "industry beacon" for enterprise clients to know and engage with the "best of the best."

For more information about the ISG Star of Excellence Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG at ISG.star@isg-one.com.

