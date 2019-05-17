ISG Startup Challenges Recognize Innovative Tech Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An immersive technology agency, a time-driven artificial intelligence engine, and a people analytics platform have won 2019 ISG Startup Challenges at industry events produced by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Startup Challenges invite entrepreneurs with a handful of tech startups to deliver brief pitches of their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges at ISG events. The winners are chosen through live audience polling.

Christophe Mallet, co-founder, and Julien Denoel, managing director of London-based immersive technology agency Somewhere Else Solutions, won the two most recent ISG Startup Challenges, at the ISG Automation Summit Paris, May 15–16, and the ISG Future Workplace Summit London, April 24–25. The audiences at both events selected the agency for its work to design, produce and deploy augmented and virtual reality solutions for training, service design and corporate communications.

In Paris, the judges were Tony Bocock, chairman, FITT France (Forum for Innovation Technologies and Transformation); Armand Angeli, president, Shared Services and RPA Committee, DFCG (French CFO Institute), and Gerry Hill, CRO, EVA.ai. In London, the judges were Frank Cottle, executive editor of AllWork.Space; Af Malhotra, cofounder, GrowthEnabler, and Joanna Spicer-Brown, director, ISG.

"ISG Startup Challenges provide innovative technology startups the opportunity to pitch prominent industry executives in front of audience members who represent potential mentors, investors, partners or clients," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader of ISG Events. "ISG is pleased to offer a platform that supports the development and growth of new technologies and business approaches that promote digital transformation for all of us."

Diane Keng, CEO of Breinify, was the winner of the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Customer and User Experience (CX/UX) Summit, April 17–18 in San Francisco. Judges were Natascha French, CMO of VNTANA; Ameen Al-Sayeed Ahmad, project manager at the International Monetary Fund, and Katharine Rudd, ISG partner. The time-driven AI engine was chosen for its ability to predict an individual's dynamic interests and preferences and drive impulse purchases, based on the impacts of weather, events and holidays.

At the ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 18–19, in New York, Anna Auerbach, co-founder and co-CEO of people analytics platform Werk took top honors, after being questioned by judges RJ Carver, director, fintech, for Plug and Play; Frank Cottle, executive editor of AllWork.Space, and Steve LeVine, future editor of Axios. Werk helps companies improve workplace flexibility and maximize ROI through a proprietary assessment methodology and analytics dashboard.

"The winners of each startup challenge share a common ability to surprise, delight and impress our tech-savvy judging panels and audiences," Healy said. "We appreciate the energy, foresight and ambition these entrepreneurs bring to our conferences and to our industry, and we look forward to watching them succeed and grow."

