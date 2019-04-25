ISG to Discuss Value of Performance Data for IT Financial Management at ITFM Event in Chicago

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The value benchmarking and performance data brings to IT financial management will be the focus of a joint presentation by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and Hearst Communications at IT Financial Management Week in Chicago on April 26.

ISG is a sponsor of the 14th annual conference, a premier event for IT and finance leaders presented by IQPC.

Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics, and Sebastien Masclet, director, Technology Business Management, Hearst Technology, will present a client case study, "The Importance of Benchmarking in IT Financial Management," at 9:15 a.m. tomorrow at The Grand Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in Chicago.

"Benchmarking is key to managing IT spend and to making informed, data-driven decisions," Rudy said. "ISG is pleased to join Hearst to present our lessons learned on the best uses of benchmarking tools, outside data and measurements, as well as the value added by our benchmarking projects."

ISG created an IT financial management process and implemented benchmarking and data management tools to support Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Rudy said the process includes an annual benchmark of high-level financial key performance indicators (KPIs); benchmarks of annual spending on vendors for IT, marketing and other enterprise functions, and ad-hoc benchmarks of individual services and enterprise agreements.

"An enterprise's performance over time is only as good as the information it's using to track its progress," she said. "A holistic benchmarking system that includes input from the business, IT, technology business management, procurement and finance and analyzes integrated data from internal and outside sources is the best – and really, the only way – to effectively track and measure IT spending and make informed planning and budgeting decisions."

She noted that through benchmarking, ISG has been able to support Hearst in reducing operating expenses for legacy services and reallocating funds to digital transformation projects.

ISG recently introduced a groundbreaking data-as-a-service platform, ISG InformX™, that delivers instant intelligence to clients on how their enterprise is performing against its peers. ISG InformX relies on ISG's market-leading IT performance data, the world's most robust, validated source of such information, and provides CIOs, CFOs and other C-level executives and their teams directional insights into their enterprise's IT performance against key market and industry indicators for cost, quality and productivity. For more information about ISG InformX, visit this webpage.

IQPC's 14th Annual IT Financial Management Week gives IT and finance leaders a thorough grounding in ITFM, including the tools they need to measure, track, optimize, and communicate IT's bottom-line impact. Additional information can be found on the event website.

