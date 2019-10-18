ISG to Explore HR for the Digital Workforce at HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR technology experts from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will share their advice on leveraging next-gen HR platforms to meet the needs of today's increasingly digital workforce in two interactive workshops at the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit (SSON) next week in Coral Gables, Fla.

Julie Fernandez, partner, and Kelly Will, director, ISG HR Technology, will lead the sessions at the four-day HR SSON event, October 21–24, at the Hotel Colonnade, starting with "Implementing the Next Generation of HRSS: What Does HR for a Digital Workforce Look Like?" on Monday, October 21, at 1:15 p.m. The two-hour session will explore participants' current level of digital readiness and determine next steps for choosing and implementing next-gen HR systems.

"When enterprises embark on a digital transformation, human resources leaders must build the right foundation to quickly implement shared services technologies and maximize employee use of the new platform once it is in place," Fernandez said. "Our interactive workshop will lead participants through the process of defining their objectives, evaluating their options and preparing to use digital-enabled human resources programs for ongoing support."

To evaluate participants' digital maturity, the ISG duo will invite participants to take the ISG HR Tech Readiness Survey, which assesses enterprise digital readiness across the four stages of the ISG HR Tech Capability Model. Their analysis of participants' technology options and strategies will draw from the ISG 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report, which surveyed 271 companies on their HR technology and service delivery environment for guidance on the challenges and opportunities organizations face as they move through each phase of HR tech capability toward digital transformation.

On Tuesday, October 22, at 2:30 p.m., Fernandez and Will will lead a "hackathon" session that will leverage the iterative, customer-centered problem-solving approach known as design thinking to identify participants' greatest human resources challenges and collectively brainstorm innovative solutions.

"This challenge will show participants how to use the design thinking process to empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test their way to groundbreaking solutions for HR problems," Fernandez said. "We look forward to bringing our audience together as a community to work in real time on hacking a specific HR challenge and developing a roadmap for improvement."

ISG is a sponsor of the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit. More information is available on the event website.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

