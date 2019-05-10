ISG to Host Digital Readiness Workshop at HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will lead a May 15 interactive workshop at the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit (SSON) that will explore participants' current level of digital readiness and determine next steps for choosing and implementing next-gen HR systems.

Julie Fernandez, partner, and Kelly Will, principal consultant, ISG HR Technology, will lead the workshop "Implementing the Next Generation of HRSS: What Does HR for a Digital Workforce Look Like?" on Wednesday, May 15, at 1 p.m., at the Palmer House in Chicago. The one-hour, forty-five-minute session will bring to life the ISG HR Tech Readiness Study, which assesses enterprise digital readiness across the four stages of the ISG HR Tech Capability Model.

"HR teams need well-defined objectives for supporting their company and workforce as they 'go digital,' but the process of initiating a digital transformation often leaves HR professionals with more questions than answers," Fernandez said. "Our interactive workshop will show participants how to assess their current level of digital maturity, define their enterprise needs, evaluate the technology options—from cloud-based systems to employee experience suites, chatbots, robotic process automation (RPA), and virtual agents—and make a checklist of post-digital considerations."

ISG recently published its 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report, which explores the state of HR technology and services today and provides guidance to address the challenges and opportunities organizations face as they move through each phase of HR tech capability toward digital transformation. The report found 20 percent of enterprises rely on cloud-based or hybrid solutions for their human resources systems today, a number that is expected to double by 2020.

"Organizations are making significant investments in advanced technology to address complex HR challenges, but they are missing opportunities to optimize processes and failing to prioritize change management to ensure adoption," Fernandez said. "While many enterprises are improving capability and gathering better data, they are unsure how to translate the data into measurable business value. Our workshop at the HRSSO conference will give participants a preview of where their enterprise stands today and what initiatives they should explore for maximum benefit."

The 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report is an analysis of data derived from surveys of 271 companies on their HR technology and service delivery environment. The companies represent a cross-section of industries operating in key geographic regions around the world and range in size from 1,000 employees to more than 20,000 employees. The report is available free of charge by visiting this webpage.

Companies unable to attend the HRSSO event are invited to take the ISG HR Tech Readiness Study online for an individualized assessment of their digital readiness.

On Thursday, May 16, Fernandez also will lead the interactive roundtable session, "Real World: My Company's Been Acquired," at 4 p.m., guiding participants through a discussion of how employees and enterprises can maintain, combine and improve corporate cultures throughout a merger or acquisition.

More information about the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit is available on the event website.

