ISG to Host Webinar on How to Accelerate RPA Programs

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, Accelerate Your RPA Journey, on Tuesday, February 12, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Dennis Conley, partner, and Heather Lapinski, senior consultant, ISG Automation, detailing how firms can accelerate their automation journey, while avoiding the pitfalls other firms have encountered.

"Robotic process automation (RPA) continues to see rapid adoption across organizations of all sizes," Conley said. "Some companies may already be scaling to hundreds of bots and automated processes, while others have begun their automation journey but don't yet have a scalable process."

Conley said the biggest hurdle to a mature automation program is the inability to move quickly. "Our webinar will provide concrete, real-world examples of how enterprises can focus on speed and maintain forward momentum to realize tangible benefits," he said.

The webinar will walk participants through the Bot 3.0 framework developed by ISG to assess enterprise maturity in adopting automation technology, and share valuable insights from the firm's work with clients worldwide on how to scale RPA projects across the organization and compare their progress to other companies.

The February 12 webinar will take an in-depth look at the top accelerators to move a company to Bot 3.0: Solidify the center of excellence (CoE), enter multiple processes into the development lifecycle, and stay ahead of the competition by expanding the use of cognitive technology and eliminating manual subprocesses.

"The end result is a sustainable automation program that delivers real value to the enterprise," Conley said.

