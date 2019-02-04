ISG to Host Webinar on Scaling Agile and DevOps

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, Agile and DevOps in 2019: Enterprise Culture is Key, on Wednesday, February 6, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and Blair Hanley Frank, principal analyst, ISG Research. The duo will explore the results of the recent ISG Insights™ study, "Agile and DevOps in 2019: Enterprise Culture is Key." The study is based on an ISG survey of more than 300 enterprise technology professionals in the U.S. and Europe about their current and planned adoption of Agile and DevOps methodologies.

"Enterprises competing in an increasingly digital economy must simultaneously improve their speed to market, their flexibility, the quality of their products and their financial performance," Chowning said. "Agile and DevOps practices are critical to meeting that daunting challenge and to maintaining competitive resilience. They transform technology and development practices as well as the culture of an enterprise in ways that increase the organization's focus on creating and launching new products and simplifying processes."

The ISG survey, which examined the state of Agile and DevOps maturity, found most enterprises have adopted Agile and DevOps and are now working to scale, organize and optimize these practices in their organizations. The study found organizations in the U.S. report far greater success with Agile and DevOps than their European counterparts, and identified a need for greater maturity in the service provider market.

"Leaders are no longer wondering whether it's worth it to adopt Agile and DevOps," Chowning said, "they are focused on how they can scale the methodologies across their organization and maximize the benefits. Our ISG Smartalks webinar will explore the key metrics used to measure agile software development and operations performance, and the best practices, as well as the key inhibitors, to Agile and DevOps success. Participants will come away with a clear picture of what needs to be done."

