ISG to Offer Insights on Intelligent Automation at Three Industry Events This Month

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will participate in three automation industry events this month to share insights on how enterprises can scale and maximize value from their business process automation programs.

ISG will participate in the Blue Prism World 2019 conference, April 3–4 in London; the WorkFusion Ascend 2019 conference, April 10–11 in New York; and the Automation Anywhere Imagine conference, April 16–17, also in New York. The events are hosted by the three leading automation software providers, respectively, each of them partners in ISG's automation ecosystem.

At the WorkFusion event, Mark Davison, global partner, ISG Automation, will be part of a panel discussion on how to scale and maximize value from enterprise-wide intelligent automation programs. The session, on Wednesday, April 10, at 2:20 p.m., will feature Davison along with panelists from Accenture, Deloitte and PwC.

At the Automation Anywhere event, Shelly Laine, director, ISG Automation, will co-present with Cynthia Holmecki, global leader of Intelligent Automation Solutions, Stanley Black & Decker, on the company's automation journey. An ISG client and S&P 500 company, Stanley Black & Decker is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

"ISG Automation helps our clients move past the beginning stages of automation to become Bot 3.0 companies," said Davison. "After they automate several basic business functions with robotic process automation, our clients turn to us for advice on how to scale their automation across the enterprise and move from robotic to intelligent automation."

An ISG Insights™ study "Is Your RPA Program 'Bot 3.0' Ready?" found the majority of companies are at the beginning stages of deploying RPA, with only 7 percent at ISG's highest level of maturity – Bot 3.0 – having expanded automation to multiple functions across the enterprise.

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm's ISG Automation business is one of its faster-growing, reflecting strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation.

ISG Automation's portfolio of services includes automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services.

In addition to presenting, ISG will host live demonstrations of automation solutions in the exhibit area of each event.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

