ISG to Present New Automation Research Findings in September 18 Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq : III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host Are You Bot 3.0 Ready?, the next webinar in the ISG Smartalk™ series, on Tuesday, September 18, at 1 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Mark Davison, partner, Robotic Process and Cognitive Automation, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst for ISG Research, who will jointly present new research findings from the ISG Insights™ study, "Is Your RPA Program Bot 3.0 Ready?"

The study uses a combination of primary research, insights from study participants, practical advice from ISG advisors and predictions from enterprise automation leaders to provide a 360-degree view of the factors that differentiate enterprises at the highest levels of automation, which ISG calls "Bot 3.0." According to the research, a small group of high-performing companies have achieved Bot 3.0 status and are automating more processes than their peers, some even building digital workforces themselves rather than hiring a service provider.

"Our clients have intense interest in RPA as a tool to improve competitiveness, avoid costs and position themselves for growth in an increasingly digital economy," said Davison. "To achieve those advantages, some enterprises have begun to create their next-generation digital workforce themselves, and they are doing it faster than their service providers can."

The study also defines the characteristics that have fueled the rapid maturation of Bot 3.0 companies and outlines a four-part strategy enterprises can use to become Bot 3.0 companies themselves.

"Building a few bots to automate repetitive processes is not a major hurdle for organizations. What's difficult is scaling automation across an enterprise," Jones said. "Many organizations hit the 'RPA wall' and struggle to fully leverage automation in more than 10 or 20 processes. In contrast, our research found that Bot 3.0 companies start with a plan before they build their first bot."

Additional information about the event, as well as free registration, can be found on the event page.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq : III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com

