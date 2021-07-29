ISHLT Celebrates Early Career Excellence with Abstract Awards from 2021 Annual Meeting

ISHLT's annual abstract awards support developing researchers in advanced heart and lung disease. Tweet this

These three awards highlight the best work presented by early career investigators at the meeting, and award-winning presentations will be highlighted on ISHLTv, the society's virtual platform for webinars and online education, in October 2021. The full abstracts were published in a special supplement to the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation's April 2021 issue.

Philip K. Caves Award

Aizhou Wang, PhD

Toronto General Hospital Research Institute

Toronto, ON Canada

Presentation: Developing Universal ABO Blood Type Donor Lungs with Ex Vivo Enzymatic Treatment: A Proof of Concept Feasibility Study

The ISHLT Philip K. Caves Award is named after the clinician who developed and pioneered the technique of transvenous endomyocardial biopsy to assess for rejection after cardiac transplantation. Established in 1982 to encourage and reward original high-quality research performed by trainees, residents, fellows, and graduate students, this award is bestowed annually on the candidate whose oral presentation is judged to be the best of those selected for the Caves Award Session at the Annual Scientific Meeting.

Early Career Scientist Award

Xiaomeng Hu

University of California San Francisco

San Francisco, CA USA

Presentation: CRIPSR/Cas9 Technology: Hypoimmunogenic Pluripotent Stem Cells Evade Immune Rejection In Fully Immunocompetent Allogeneic Recipients

The ISHLT Early Career Scientist Award recognizes excellence in research in the field of basic and translational science with the goal of encouraging non-clinicians in the early stages of their careers to submit their work for presentation at the ISHLT Annual meeting.

Early Career Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award

Daniel Beauchamp, MD

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Cincinnati, OH USA

Presentation: Metastatic Signet Ring Cell Carcinoma Masquerading as Acute on Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension Requiring ECMO

The ISHLT Early Career and Trainees Clinical Case Dilemmas Best Presentation Award recognizes top abstracts submitted in the Early Career Clinical Case Reports category. ISHLT offers a session each year at the Annual Meeting entitled Early Career and Trainees Clinical Case Dilemmas: The Best of the Best.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,300 members in over 45 countries and more than 15 professional disciplines, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation

