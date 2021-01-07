ISHLT Elects New Board Members

Incoming volunteer leadership brings diverse geographic and multidisciplinary representation to the ISHLT Board. Tweet this

The elected members of the Board of Directors are:

Andreas Zuckermann, MD | President-Elect

Director Cardiac Transplantation

Medical University of Vienna

Vienna, Austria

Dr. Zuckermann has served in numerous volunteer roles at ISHLT, including as Annual Meeting Program Chair in 2015, as Academy Chair for Core Competencies in MCS in 2013, as the Master Class Chair for AHFTX in 2019, and as a speaker at the Annual Meeting multiple times.

Michael A. Shullo, PharmD | Treasurer

Associate Vice President - Transplantation

West Virginia University Hospitals

Morgantown, WV, USA

Dr. Shullo has dedicated many hours of time and experience to the ISHLT in a variety of leadership roles, including Treasurer, Director on the Board, and council Chair. He has also been a member of the Re-Organization Task Force, COVID-19 Task Force, and the Annual Meeting Program Committee; as well as a speaker/presenter at various Annual Meetings and on ISHLTv.

Christian Benden, MD, MBA, FCCP | Secretary

Adjunct Professor of Pulmonology and Transplant Medicine

University of Zurich

Zurich, Switzerland

Dr. Benden has served in a variety of roles at ISHLT, including as Chair and member of the Annual Meeting Program Committee; presenter on ISHLTv and at the Annual Meeting; Chair, Vice-Chair and Co-Chair of the Pediatric Scientific Council; member of the JHLT Editorial Board; and Director on the Board of Directors.

Marc de Perrot, MD | Director

Toronto General Hospital

Toronto, ON Canada

Dr. de Perrot currently serves as the representative Cardiothoracic Surgery Professional Community representative to the Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PAH & CTEPH) Interdisciplinary Network Steering Committee, as a project lead on the Standards and Guidelines Committee, and as a speaker at the Annual Meeting.

Daniel F. Dilling, MD | Director

Medical Director of Lung Transplantation

Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School of Medicine

Maywood, IL USA

Dr. Dilling has served as Academy Chair for the LTX Master Class, Co-Director for the LTX Academy Core Class, Education Workforce leader on the Pulmonary Council, on the Strategic Planning Committee, as Chair of the Junior Faculty and Trainee Council, on multiple Annual Meeting Program Committees, and a speaker at various Annual Meetings.

Mardi Gomberg-Maitland, MD, MSc | Director

Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program

George Washington University Heart and Vascular Institute

Washington, DC USA

Dr. Gomberg-Maitland has served in a variety of roles for ISHLT, including the Program Committee, as Associate Chair for the Standards and Guidelines Committee, Chair for the PH Core Academy, Chair and Vice Chair for the Pulmonary Hypertension Council, and as speaker at the Annual Meeting and for the PH Core Academy.

Angela Lorts, MD, MBA | Director

Director of Ventricular Assist Devices / Associate Chief Quality Officer - Outcomes

Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Cincinnati, OH USA

Dr. Lorts has served as the PEDS MCS Academy Chair, member of the Annual Meeting Program Committee, Document Project Lead on the Standards & Guidelines Committee, as Pediatrics Representative to the MCS Interdisciplinary Network Steering Committee, and as a speaker at the Annual Meeting.

Beginning at the end of April 2021, the new composition of the Board will be:

President: Lara Danziger-Isakov, MD, MPH, Infectious Diseases, USA (2023)

Past President: Joseph G. Rogers, MD, Cardiologist, USA (2022)

President-Elect: Andreas Zuckermann, MD, Cardiac Surgeon, Austria (2024)

Treasurer: Michael A. Shullo, PharmD, Pharmacist, USA (2022)

Secretary: Christian Benden, MD, MBA FCCP, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Switzerland (2022)

Director: Edward Cantu, MD, MSCE, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, USA (2023)

Director: Marc de Perrot, MD, Thoracic and Lung Transplant Surgeon, Canada (2024)

Director: Daniel F. Dilling, MD, Pulmonologist, USA (2024)

Director: Martin J. Goddard, FRCS, MRCPa, Pathologist, UK (2022)

Director: Mardi Gomberg-Maitland, MD, MSc, Cardiologist, USA (2024)

Director: Are Holm, MD, PhD, Pulmonologist, Norway (2023)

Director: Ulrich P. Jorde, MD, Cardiologist, USA (2022)

Director: Annemarie Kaan, MCN, RN, Nurse, Canada (2022)

Director: Kiran K. Khush, MD, MAS, Cardiologist, USA (2023)

Director: Angela Lorts, MD, MBA, Pediatric Cardiologist, USA (2024)

Director: Tereza Martinu, MD, MHS, Pulmonologist, Canada (2023)

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With more than 3,800 members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

SOURCE The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation

Related Links

www.ishlt.org

