iskn launches Repaper in a Faber-Castell limited edition

With its ami™ technology, iskn's Repaper is a unique product in the worldwide graphic tablet market.

The Slate experience reimagined

Redesigned and equipped with new features, Repaper brings the best of the experiences of pencil on paper and digital, for even more fluidity and efficiency. The applica­tion, now known as Repaper Studio, has undergone some major changes, and now offers a brand new hyper-intui­tive interface. It promises some beautiful new creative moments ahead, within everyone's reach.

A new major long-awaited feature is Repaper's 8192 pressure levels to draw with any pencils, anywhere and anytime, to be true to the original pencil strokes. A real revolution on Planet Drawing!

A limited edition launch with Faber-Castell

The world's largest manufacturer of high-end writing and drawing instruments is partnering with iskn to launch Re­paper. A collaboration embodied in a limited-edition iskn X Faber-Castell (each box set comes with a Castell 9000 (2B) co-branded iskn graphite pencil).

This partnership illustrates iskn's and Faber-Castell's ambition in the arts industry to combine the advantages of a classic pencil with the benefits of a digital device, thus supporting artists in all creative stages: from clas­sic sketching freely outdoors in the street, in a museum, to coloring in graphic tablet mode using Repaper stylus and any favorite creation software.

Retail price : $249

On sale at:

MoMA Design Stores (NYC)

Amazon.com

Bestbuy.com

Dickblick.com

