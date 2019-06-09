ISL Announces Athletes Joining 2019 Season On June 11 & 18

NEW YORK, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Swimming League (ISL) is excited to announce the 2019 rosters for all eight international teams and will do so in two online press conferences.

Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller said, "The world loves swimming and we're on the cusp of providing something truly special: engaging, spectator-friendly events where both athletes and fans prosper. I believe the ISL is a great step in the right direction for professional swimming."

Some of the world's favorite swimmers will be present at the conferences as newly inducted members of the ISL, along with the clubs' general managers. We welcome all press to attend one or both, as scheduled below.

JUNE 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET (Group A): Aqua Centurions, Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard.

JUNE 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET (Group B): LA Current, London Roar, NY Breakers, Team Iron.

In the 2019 season, ISL athletes will hit the pool for seven competitions, to span the U.S. and Europe from October to December.

"I can't wait to see what happens when we bring the world of swimming to social media and television. We are creating new swimming stars that the world can engage with on a yearly basis through accessible, entertaining competitions," said Hubert Montcoudiol, ISL's head of commercial development.

For more information on the league or to schedule a press interview, please contact Kate Gardiner at 312-725-0146 or kate@greyhorse.cc .

