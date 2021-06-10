Islamic Banking Software Market to grow by $ 461.83 Mn during 2020-2024 | Rising adoption of cloud-based services to boost growth | Technavio

Request a Free sample report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the retail segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp. Path Solutions K.S.C.C., SAB Sopra Steria Group, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG are the major players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the distribution of smart cards by banks. However, the lack of expertise might hinder the growth.

How big is the MEA market?

The MEA dominated the market with a 54% share in 2019.

Global Loan Servicing Software Market - Global loan servicing software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global E-invoicing Market - Global e-invoicing market is segmented by end-user (B2B and B2C) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ICS Financial Systems Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Turnkey Systems Group, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corp. Path Solutions K.S.C.C., SAB Sopra Steria Group, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG are some of the major market participants. Although the distribution of smart cards by banks will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of expertise is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this Islamic banking software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Islamic Banking Software Market is segmented as below:

Application

Retail



Corporate



Others

Region

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Islamic banking software market report covers the following areas:

Islamic Banking Software Market Size

Islamic Banking Software Market Trends

Islamic Banking Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud-based services as one of the prime trends driving the Islamic Banking Software Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Islamic Banking Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Islamic banking software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Islamic banking software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Islamic banking software market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Islamic banking software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ICS Financial Systems Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Turnkey Systems Group

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Path Solutions K.S.C.C.

SAB

Sopra Steria Group

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



