Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report, 2019 Featuring Case Studies on Ambank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Jaiz International Bank, and Saudi Hollandi Bank

The Islamic Banking Technology Market Report provides an unrivalled resource covering this specialist market. It will assist banks with the selection of the best system to support their operations and is an ideal reference and source of primary information on Islamic banking systems for suppliers and consultants operating or looking to operate in this expanding sector.

By drilling down into the complexities and detail of what makes Shari'ah compliant systems, this guide explores each system and the supplier's ability to innovate, to control and manage the operation and to provide excellent customer service.

In a totally independent editorial, the Islamic Banking Technology Market Report reviews the strengths and weaknesses of specialist suppliers and their systems, analysing the background, functionality, future direction and user base for each.

The guide will help you to:

Explore the challenges of Islamic banking technology

Review the various Islamic finance authorities involved

Compare conventional banking vs. Islamic finance

Draw experience from four in-depth case studies of Islamic system implementations

Gain a comprehensive knowledge of over 30 specialist Islamic finance technology vendors and over 40 of their systems

Key Topics Covered



About the Islamic Banking Systems & Suppliers Report The Challenges of Islamic Banking Technology and Shari'ah Compliant Systems The Current Islamic Banking Systems Market Conventional vs. Islamic Banking The Authorities Case study: Ambank Case study: Dubai Islamic Bank Case study: Jaiz International Bank Case study: Saudi Hollandi Bank Glossary of Islamic Banking Terms

Companies Mentioned



3i Infotech

Autosoft Dynamics

B and F Soft

BML Istisharat

CCK Financial Solutions

China Systems Corporation

Complex Systems Inc (CSI)

ERI

FIS

ICSFS

IDCorp

Infopro

Infosys

Infrasoft

Intertech

ITS

Leadsoft/Leads Corporation

Microlink Solutions

Millennium Information Solutions

Misys Banking Systems

Nucleus Software

Oracle FSS

Path Solutions

Pibas

SAB

Silverlake Axis

Sopra: Delta-Bank

Sopra: Thaler

Sungard

TCS Financial Solutions

Temenos

Trasset

