Island Pacific Partners with Local Law Enforcement to Address Rising Anti-Asian Violence

Sergeant Czar Valdehueza of the Union City Police Department, who also happens to be of Filipino-American descent, led this event to encourage dialogue between community members and their various agencies by providing resources such as pamphlets containing information on reporting hate crimes in multiple languages, as well as safety tips on crime prevention. It was a great show of solidarity between police enforcement and community members, community leaders, faith-based organizations together with government entities. Not only was the event informative, but many enjoyed the Filipino Food and Ice Cream provided by Island Pacific Supermarket.

Island Pacific has pledged continued support for our law enforcements in their effort to curb the rising Anti-Asian Hate crimes by making sure that all hate crime incident gets reported to increase awareness and make sure that all perpetrators of hate crimes face justice.

Because of the success of the Stop Asian Hate inaugural community event in Island Pacific Union City, another one is slated for Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10am - 3pm at the Marina Food Parking Lot at 1791 Decoto Road, Union City. All are welcome to attend. If anyone you know has experienced any hate related crimes, please encourage them to call the Union City Police Department at 510- 471-1365.

[Island Pacific is supermarket chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Seafood to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

