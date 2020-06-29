Island Queen Cruises & Tours Resume Millionaire's Row™ Cruises, Everglades Tours & Private Yacht Charters

MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Queen Cruises & Tours, Miami's premier cruise and tour company, is resuming Millionaire's Row Cruises, Everglades Tours, and private yacht charters for the summer of 2020.

Passengers can safely and confidently explore Miami aboard a fully-narrated bilingual sightseeing cruise along Biscayne Bay and Millionaire's Row—the Homes of the Rich and Famous™. Guests can travel through the Everglades, a treasured ecosystem of South Florida, by taking a tour that includes an airboat ride, an alligator wildlife show, and a walking trail filled with crocodile exhibits. For special occasions with groups, friends, and family, the company's wide selection of private yachts and catamarans are available to rent for reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

While navigating through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Queen has been closely monitoring state and local guidelines while being conscientious of information released by the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA). The passenger vessel community has always been highly focused on ensuring the safety of its crew and guests, now more than ever. PVA's Safety and Security Committee recently released a guidance document covering best practices for reopening and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to best limit the effects of coronavirus. This provided the necessary framework for enhanced operation standards moving forward.

The company is prioritizing the monitoring of employee and passenger health, proven hygiene practices, social distancing, personal protective equipment, and thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Their cruise schedules will be updated as new information is provided.

"We invite you to make the most out of your summer by getting out on the water to experience Miami," notes Island Queen Director of Sales & Marketing Patrick Young. "It's a great time to be a tourist in your own city. Thanks for supporting our small business during these trying times. We can't wait to see you."

About: For over 60 years, Island Queen Cruises & Tours has offered top-rated Miami experiences through cruises, attractions, and more. The company hosts daily sightseeing cruises, educational tours, and many other activities that allow its guests to discover the marvels of this major US city.

Contact: To purchase a ticket and view all COVID-19 safety measures, visit https://islandqueencruises.com/. For any questions, send us a message at https://islandqueencruises.com/contact/ or contact Tania Padilla at [email protected] or (786) 514-3533.

