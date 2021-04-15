Islip Arts Council and AARP Announce Virtual Open Call for Forever Young Exhibit

EAST ISLIP, N.Y., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of 2020's [email protected]+: New Beginnings, Islip Arts and AARP Long Island are pleased to announce a new statewide virtual art exhibit embracing the theme Forever Young.

Whether new to making art or creating for a long time, if you are 50 or older, this open call is for you. Work in all media will be considered.

As part of AARP's effort to Disrupt Aging by dispelling negative stereotypes and bias toward aging, the 2021 exhibit asks New York-based artists to submit pieces that symbolize their vision and ideas to stay Forever Young. Selected artists will be featured in a virtual exhibition sponsored by AARP and shown on the Islip Art Museum website in July and August.

"It's timely, appropriate, and relevant that Forever Young is our exhibition theme," said artist Holly Gordon, curator of the exhibit. "People 50 and over are society's greatest asset. It is our ability to look back on our life experiences as we move forward. This patina of time gives depth to our vision, substance to our voices and verve to our creativity. Art is a powerful force that energizes, infuses, incites and inspires."

Forever Young is open to residents of New York state. Artists are encouraged to view the prospectus on both the AARP and IAC websites to prepare their submission. Please register at https://aarp.cvent.com/ForeverYoungArtSubmissions and submit your work starting May 1st. Previously exhibited work is excluded. Artists will be asked to provide a maximum 80-word written statement about their work, as well as a 30-second audio recording of their statement.

Important Dates:

Virtual Zoom Q&A to assist with submission: May 1, 2-4pm

Sip and See Virtual Reception for Artists and Guests: July 10, 2-4pm

Sip and See Virtual Closing Reception/Symposium: August 14, 2-4pm

About the Islip Arts Council

The Islip Arts Council is dedicated to leadership, advocacy, and excellence in the arts. We present, produce, and promote culturally responsive, high quality programs in varied artistic disciplines for our diverse population. Our goal is to facilitate these programs in response to the needs of the Long Island community. The Islip Arts Council was created in 1974 as an advisory body to the Town Board on cultural matters.

About AARP Long Island

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/nearyou or follow @AARPLongIsland on social media.

