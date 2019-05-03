ISM Connect Expanding Allegiant Airline Network to New Minor League Baseball Stadiums

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISM Connect , a national technology and media firm, will expand its Allegiant Airline Network with the addition of two new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams, the Salt Lake Bees and Boise Hawks, in June and by 20 more stadiums in 2020, nearly doubling the size of the existing network. ISM launched its network across 25 ballparks on the MiLB's Opening Night earlier this month, officially introducing the world's first and only integrated, in-venue smart network of fan engagement technology.

"Teams and their partners are seeking new ways to connect with fans and technology is paving the way," said Kent Heyman, CEO of ISM Connect. "Already, we've built the only smart network of fan engagement technology, developed and published captivating content, and added a new dimension to the fan experience."

The Allegiant Airline Network uses digital content and smart display technology to support teams' efforts to further connect with fans as well as improve brand partners' in-venue engagement with consumers. ISM Connect has already activated 300 smart displays and delivered targeted marketing and custom branded content to an engaged audience of nearly 5 million MiLB fans. Using the displays' audience measurement capabilities, teams and brands can measure fan engagement. Already, over 15 local and three national brands, including Allegiant, Applegate, and BAM, have joined the network.

Across the 25 active ballparks, ISM published 400 pieces of content on Opening Night, including 25% local templates, 50% local content and advertising, and 25% local sales and national templates.

In addition, several original series went live. Logo Love , a collaboration with Front Office Sports, dives into the unique world of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) logos and team names, while Better Up follows young athletes and traces the evolution of youth baseball training.

Fan engagement with the Ballpark Insider social community quickly swelled to nearly 3,000 followers in its first few weeks, complementing the Allegiant Airline Network with a mix of baseball history , quotes , trivia, ballpark promotions, and introductions to team mascots.

"This is just the start," said Heyman. "The next stage is to bring that experience to more than 100 ballparks, connecting local and national brands with fan communities all across the country."

ISM is building the world's first fully integrated network of smart engagement technology. Our network of 100 venues reaches an audience of over 110 million consumers. Whether a fan, a traveler or a conventioneer, we modernize the way consumers experience events -- helping brands connect with consumers and venues deliver unforgettable experiences. For more information, visit www.ismconnect.com .

