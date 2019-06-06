Ismael Cala and experts to hold seminar in Miami on "The business of being you. The School of Entrepreneurship."

The aim is to develop skills for creating businesses, adapting to circumstances, achieving autonomy and financial independence and monetizing passion.

MIAMI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala and a group of experts will hold a seminar in Miami on July 18 – 20, on "The Business of being you. The School of Entrepreneurship" ("El negocio de ser tú. Academia de Emprendimiento"), aimed at helping participants to develop an entrepreneur's mentality to take things from paper into action.

Nowadays, the foundations of successful entrepreneurship are essential. In the United States, immigrant residents have founded more than 40% of the country's businesses, according to a report by the Partnership for a New American Economy. Notable among them are: Apple, Google, AT&T, Budweiser, Colgate, eBay, General Electric and IBM.

But also, according to a study by Forbes, eight out of ten new businesses don't last more than 18 months; that's a failure rate of 80%.

For this reason, the seminar "The Business of being you. The School of Entrepreneurship" ("El negocio de ser tú. Academia de Emprendimiento") has invited the participation of experts in marketing, communication, technology, finance, optimization, profitability and personal branding, among other subjects and areas of specialization. The aim is to develop skills for adapting to circumstances, achieving autonomy and financial independence, and monetizing passion.

Among the experts are Piter Albeiro, Juan M. Barrientos, Carlos Jiménez, Vilma Núñez, Francés Ríos, Carlos Jiménez, Jacques Giraud, Pablo Suárez, Darys Estrella, Carlos Mazo, Rafael de Cárdenas, Luis Barrios and Irma Martínez.

The seminar is particularly, though not exclusively, addressed to leading entrepreneurs, influencers, professionals from all industries, students and anyone else undergoing a process of transformation and reinvention, whether or not they are currently employed.

"Entrepreneurs are people with tremendous energy, persistence and determination, who believe in themselves enough to move forward with an idea or a dream. In this world where change is constant and migration is on the rise, "starting over" has become commonplace, even for people who used to be established. But any project requires a great deal of preparation," Cala explains.

Westfield Business School is an ally and official sponsor of the event. Its president, Carlos Mazo, will give a talk on leadership and entrepreneurship, based on his institution's success stories, and his own personal history.

Date: July 18-20, 2019

Place: Miami Airport Convention Center (Miami, U.S.A.)

Info: +1 (305) 360 9940 - conecta@calapresenta.com

Registration: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=es&o=2489305-1&h=727458451&u=https%3A%2F%2Fseminarnst.ismaelcala.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fseminarnst.ismaelcala.com%2F

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years he was the prime-time host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

