Ismael Cala Creates New Opportunities to Join the Influencers Circle, His Exclusive Group of Associates

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More people from all over the world will be able to join the Ismael Cala Influencers Circle (ICIC), an exclusive group of associates who work directly with the communicator and strategist.

"This year has been a test of resilience for the entire world, but that has not interrupted our personal life mission, which is to empower the leadership of Latin Americans. At ICIC, we remain committed to transforming people's lives through self-knowledge and sharing the tools of success," explained Ismael Cala.

Influencers Circle was founded in December 2018, with a Platinum membership. Now, starting in September, the program will add two new memberships: Silver and Gold, which will bring together a select group of people committed to going beyond their own limits.

"The root of the real world crisis lies in the internal conflicts of each individual, the lack of trust and personal commitment, the evasion of responsibility, procrastination and lack of focus. To solve all these problems, one must have an awakening of consciousness, a process of transformation," Cala added.

For one year, ICIC members will receive accompaniment, courses, mentoring and coaching to facilitate the processes of building their Mastery of Life. They will receive multiple benefits such as:

-Masterclasses with Ismael Cala and experts

-Group coaching sessions

-Access to all courses at Cala Academy

-Access to the EsCala Meditando app for one year

-Special event certificates

-Access to CALA Library for one year

-Seminar tickets for "The Business of Being You"

-Individual coaching sessions

-Cala Encuentros at the CALA Center

-Cala Encuentros "Divine Consciousness" or "Secrets of Bamboo"

-Cala Mundos and much more

In 2019, members of the Influencers Circle enjoyed a magnificent trip to Australia. The next destination will be Iceland, when health circumstances allow it.

"If, during a week of courses or workshops you can learn a lot, imagine how much you can transform yourself in one year. This coaching will turn your life around to create a new version of yourself," said Jacques Giraud, academic director of Cala Enterprises and author of the book "Super Resilient."

See the video summary of 2019: https://youtu.be/1TinsozfZZQ

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. Presents and directs CALA, the light night show on MegaTV. For five and a half years he hosted CALA on CNN en Español during prime time. Author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "The Power of Listening" and "Wake Up With Cala." Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and has a degree in Art History from the Universidad de Oriente. He graduated from York University's School of Communication in Toronto and holds a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is the president and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

