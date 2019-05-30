Ismael Cala Foundation signs alliance with Samsung to expand educational programs in Latin America

GUATEMALA CITY, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation has signed a strategic alliance with Samsung Electronics to carry out educational programs addressed to boys, girls and young adults in Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Venezuela.

In the framework of this alliance, Ismael Cala has visited Guatemala to discuss matters with more than 20 young adults selected for their talents who comprise part of Samsung's Tech Institute, a global program that has been implemented in Guatemala in collaboration with the Technical Institute for Training and Productivity (INTECAP - Instituto Técnico de Capacitación y Productividad).

Cala will give talks and visit the educational institutions Samsung is supporting, while the South Korean tech company will provide equipment and advisory services.

"On the part of the Ismael Cala Foundation, we'll be working on training programs in leadership and emotional intelligence, to generate trust, curiosity, focused intent, self-control, an ability to communicate and cooperation. These projects aspire to have an impact on these young people. To accomplish these aims, alliances with companies, universities, governments and social development organizations are absolutely indispensable. Without a comprehensive education of good quality, the region will not be able to overcome the enormous challenges it faces in terms of employment, technology and social issues," noted Cala.

María Fernanda Hernández, manager of Samsung's Corporate Citizenship office, observed, "Just as the Ismael Cala Foundation is changing the lives of young people in the region, Samsung, through its educational projects, is providing a space for the social inclusion of thousands of people all over the world, via practical-technical training that is preparing young people to look for quality jobs. We're delighted to be joining forces to promote and encourage the young people of Guatemala".

The Ismael Cala Foundation (ICF) is investing in developing the emotional and educational leadership of at-risk children, adolescents and young adults of our region and the Hispanic population of the United States. To accomplish its mission, the ICF has created a number of programs, among them the Scholarship Awards initiative. Acting in alliance with educational institutions, businesses and other social development organizations, it is promoting the education and training of young people by awarding scholarships for courses and/or programs of study for personal and professional improvement, in this way enhancing their well-being and social progress.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises