Ismael Cala introduces a virtual academy with courses on entrepreneurship, leadership and achievement

MIAMI, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "School of life, for your entire life." This is how it is presented on www.cala.academy, strategist and communicator Ismael Cala's virtual course portal.

In addition to offering practical and theoretical content, training includes resources for taking action and following up on results.

"Imagine a place where you have within your reach the tools, motivation and knowledge necessary to get everything you desire. Now imagine a place where you can disconnect from the day-to-day, plan your future, dream and outline a plan to turn that dream into reality," Ismael explained.

In this 100%-online academy created to be accessed from computers or cellular telephones, all of Cala's online training courses have been gathered into one place.

The courses at www.cala.academy include important areas of life such as leadership, communication, business, and mindset, and they are created to outline action plans, both personal and professional, and to keep people focused and with the necessary motivation to attain all of their objectives.

"My commitment is to make this academy a guide that will always be with you, and which will become the school of life that you can resort to at any time. I am excited about everything we're going to achieve together," Cala added.

Go to: www.cala.academy

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life and business strategist. For five and a half years, Ismael Cala hosted the show CALA at prime time on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight best-selling books in the areas of leadership, enterprise and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar," (The Power of Listening), and "Despierta con Cala" (Awaken with Cala). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba (1969) and has a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He is coauthor of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at the University of York in Toronto, and has a diploma from Seneca College in Television Production. He is President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.cala.academy

