Ismael Cala launches a Diploma in Meditation and Mindfulness at the Cala Center in Miami

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the start of the Covid-19 lockdowns, all health services and experts are warning of another parallel pandemic related to mental health. Confinement, illness, loss of loved ones, economic deterioration, less physical activity and zero vacations appear among the situations experienced by almost all the planet's inhabitants over the last twelve months.

In this scenario, the strategist, communicator and author Ismael Cala will lead a Diploma in Meditation and Mindfulness, based on the Bamboo Leader Philosophy from April 23 to 25 in Miami.

"Learning to meditate is taking care of your mental health, well-being and self-esteem. It will be three days of face-to-face classes at the Cala Center in Miami. We have between 60,000 and 80,000 thoughts a day. Many of them are negative and appear to drain our energy. But, if you meditate, you learn to control these thoughts and your actions, explained Ismael.

The Diploma in Meditation and Mindfulness will feature special classes by Alberto Becerra, spiritual leader and facilitator in personal growth, Reiki master and Feng Shui consultant, among other activities; as well as Bruno Torres, a certified Yoga teacher for The Yoga Alliance® and the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm in California.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

Life coach and business strategist for five and a half years, he hosted the primetime show CALA on CNN en Español. Businessman and social entrepreneur he is the author of eight bestsellers on leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development, including "El Poder de Escuchar" and "Despierta con Cala". Cala was born in Santiago, Cuba in 1969. He graduated from the executive program of the prestigious Singularity University in Silicon Valley (California). Personally trained with great teachers including Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Robin Sharma, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Joe Dispenza, and John C. Maxwell among others. He is the ambassador of the concept of Corporate Happiness for Latin America. He is the founder and president of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

